NEWTON - Survive and advance.



That's all that matters in May and despite playing a subpar game by BC standards, the Eagles found a way to sneak past Penn on Sunday, winning 9-7.



In front of a packed Newton field decked out in neon on a beautiful day for lacrosse, the Eagles needed another big performance from Shea Dolce in net (8 saves) and the defense to survive an epic upset.



Despite the not-so-BC-ish win, the Eagles (17-3) are now winners of 11 straight and will host Notre Dame Thursday at 2:30 with a spot in the Final Four up for grabs.



"I'm happy we pulled it off," said head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein, who wasn't all that happy with how the team played after having two weeks off and let them hear about it postgame. "The defense was spectacular. The offense made the plays when they really needed to. Ryan (Smith) was spectacular on the draw. I thought she was unbelievable today. We won. We're moving on and it's time to get back to work...It kind of looked like we hadn't played in two weeks. I was a little worried about that going into the game, but, hopefully now we can get back into a rhythm for Thursday."



Just 1:25 in, BC got a rocket from Belle Smith and appeared to be off to the races, but that wasn't the case. Turnovers plagued BC even after a few big early stops from Dolce. Penn tied it with 4:40 left in the first before McKenna Davis made it 2-1 heading to the second.



The second quarter was the best for BC on the day, with Kayla Martello, Jenn Medjid and Courtney Weeks all potting goals to make it 5-1. Penn scored with 4:21 left in the half and goalie Kelly Van Hosen (11 saves) keeping the Quakers within striking distance at 5-2 heading to the break.



Penn scored early in the third to make it 5-3 before a perfectly executed fast break goal for Medjid off a feed from Courtney Weeks. A huge stop for Van Hosen soon led to another Penn goal as the Quakers refused to go away. Martello potted another with 6:53 left, but a late Penn lefty rip cut it to just 7-5 heading to the fourth.



Davis scored early to push the lead back to 8-5, but the Quakers responded again. With 11:26 left, things really started to get tense. The Quakers drew a yellow card, but Van Hosen came up with a huge save on the ensuing possession. Eventually, Penn cut it to 8-7 with 6:59 remaining. With 3:03 to go, Cassidy Weeks was hit in the head, drawing another yellow card. Cassidy soon finished a feed from her sister with 1:46 left for a huge insurance goal. Penn had one final chance to cut it to one with a free position and 46 seconds on the clock, but the Quakers went early and BC was able to run out the rest of the clock.



"I knew we needed to get a goal after (being hit in the head), it didn't feel good, but, we brought it back down and we were able to finish. It was a much needed goal," said Cassidy Weeks.



BC still has plenty of tournament experience and Sunday's odd game was just a reminder that experience doesn't mean much unless you put it to good use. Between Walker-Weinstein, her assistants and the leaders on this team, there's little doubt that the Eagles will be a different team when the first draw happens on Thursday.



"Once it's game time, we have to be able to flip the switch," added Davis. "As the game went on we were able to do that, but it's so crucial being able to take two weeks off and still come out flying.. We have to be able to empty the gas tank when the time comes. Stick together, play for each other, trusting our coaches, trusting our play and just leave it all out on the field.



"Tournament time, nothing's guaranteed. Everyone's playing for their season. Everyone wants the extra game. They want to keep going. When the whistle blows, it's game time and everyone's just balls-to-the-wall type of thing."









