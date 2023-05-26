Passion Plays.



They were the difference between a date in the national championship with Northwestern on Sunday or going home Friday, and BC made more of them.



Trailing by two heading to the fourth quarter of a national semifinal against second-seeded Syracuse, the third-seeded Eagles simply out-willed the Orange and came from behind for a not-so-stunning-anymore 8-7 win.



Belle Smith - who usually helps carry the offense but was held scoreless on the night - had the biggest play of the game, stripping a Cuse' attacker from behind as she went in one-on-one with Shea Dolce. The turnover with 32 seconds left allowed BC to run out the rest of the clock. Kayla Martello had the game-winning goal moments before on a free position opportunity, weaving her way in and tucking a twister home with 3:31 remaining.



Those two game-deciding plays followed multiple high-effort plays prior that gained BC extra possessions. Whether it was Ryan Smith getting a trail check late after losing a draw, or Shea Baker diving for possession behind the net. Andrea Reynolds was a loose ball machine late after Smith turned it up a notch on the draws, and the Syracuse offense was rattled down the stretch.



"It's always those small plays you remember forever," head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said postgame. "It's always the small plays that end up being the biggest ones in games like this. Andrea Reynolds' draw control, flying out of the air, catching the ball one handed. Ryan Smith with her back check. Hunter Roman with her charge, or Hunter Roman with end line diving, running out. There were just a series of plays that can change the game. We call those our passion plays.



"That's what we ask our girls to look for throughout the game. There were so many really great plays throughout the game, but it's always those little ones you always remember."



It couldn't have been a worse start for BC as Syracuse jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead five minutes in. Jenn Medjid's 78th goal of the season - her first of five - eventually got BC on the board and a great diving effort by Cassidy Weeks cut it to 3-2. Dolce (7 saves) showed off early and made a huge doorstep save at the buzzer to keep it at one before a Reynolds laser from eight meters made it 3-3 midway through the second.



Syracuse took advantage of a McKenna Davis yellow card to go back up 4-3 late, breaking a 22-minute scoreless streak. With 2:47 to go, Medjid took a great feed inside from Reynolds and finished after a Syracuse yellow card to make it a 4-4 game at the half. Davis was stoned on a free position chance in the closing seconds as Cuse goalie Delaney Sweitzer matched Dolce.



"We've been in these situations before," said Dolce. "Last Syracuse game wasn't our best and it wasn't my best, so I knew after those first two goals they couldn't rattle me because that was going to set the tone for the rest of the game. You reset as a defense and I just kept my head in the game."



The offensive struggle was still very real in the third as BC just couldn't get anything going, particularly inside. Medjid did score one in the quarter, but Syracuse scored three to take a 7-5 lead into the fourth.



Baker dove after a Syracuse shot to win the race and give BC a possession early in the final frame, but the Eagles ended up having a shot clock violation. Still, it was a sign of things to come as BC willed its way to a victory. Medjid cut it to 7-6 with a free position goal at the 9:44 mark. Smith lost the ensuing draw, but had a huge trail check for a caused turnover. Martello scooped the ground ball, raced downfield, hit Medjid and she finished in transition to tie the game just 21 seconds later.



"Yeah, definitely," Medjid said when asked if she felt momentum turn at that point. "I've had so much confidence in my whole team, always. Our defense and Shea were playing amazing all day. I just knew we were going to tie it, we were going to win the whole thing. They were going to make the stops they needed to make and we were going to score the game-winning goal. I knew we were going to win it."



Both teams wasted go-ahead opportunities until Syracuse had the ball and called timeout with 5:18 left. BC got another stop, eventually leading to Martello's game-winning goal. Smith's huge play at the net followed soon thereafter and Dolce was mobbed by her teammates just seconds after that.

BC (19-3) has won 13 straight and now have a chance to avenge one of its three losses this season against Northwestern. The meeting for all the marbles will be a rematch of a wild 15-14 loss for the Eagles back on February 19.



BC had more turnovers (20) than shots (17) and were only 3-7 on free position attenpts against Syracuse. Still, the grittiness and passion plays won out and now, the Eagles are four quarters away from winning a second national championship in three seasons.



"As cliché as it is, defense wins championships and our defensive performance today was out of this world," Walker-Weinstein added. "In terms of the stats, it doesn't always reflect what happens at the end of the game. I do think there's a component that our girls have that isn't measured on the stat sheet.



"It's composure and belief in themselves. i think that's why they're always really dialed in during the fourth quarter. I'm proud of it. The moment is never too big. it's something this team has been very good at all year. The moment is never too big."