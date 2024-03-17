CHESTNUT HILL - The second-ranked BC women's lax team hosted No. 8 Notre Dame on a perfect day for lacrosse Saturday in the annual Red Bandana Game.



The Eagles trailed 8-7 at the half and despite their best efforts in a thrilling back-and-forth affair, BC lost 15-14 in front of close to 3,000 fans.



BC dropped to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC while the Fighting Irish improved to 7-2 (2-2 ACC).



The big game atmosphere was just one of many this 2024 Eagles team hopes to experience over the next few months. Results aside, it was another good learning lesson for players both new and old.



"It's the start of a really important stretch," said head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein. "I trust the girls will learn a lot from this, we'll get better and we'll be ready for Duke."



Of course, with the game honoring Welles Crowther and the BC women's lax program sort of carrying that banner even more so considering Welles' background, the loss couldn't overshadow what the day means as a whole.



"We have a team full of people that emulate what Welles stood for, so I was truly honored, but also knew anyone could have been given the honor and it would have been amazing," said Ryan Smith, who was this year's No. 19 jersey wearer to honor Crowther. "It was one of the most special moments for me today. For the past four years I've been here, it never gets old. I do think it's super special that it's a lacrosse thing because Welles played BC lacrosse.



"I think it's really special for us."



With 12:30 left in the game, Emma LoPinto (hat trick) scored to bring BC within one at 11-10. About three minutes later, Rachel Clark (6 goals) had a sick twister inside to knot things up at 11. LoPinto had a fantastic individual effort to put BC up 12-11 with 8:00 left, making a move behind the net at X and stuffing a shot home.



Notre Dame tied the game at 12 with 7:44 left and Fighting Irish goalie Lilly Callahan (10 saves) was phenomenal down the stretch and made a point-blank save with about five minutes to go to keep the game tied. Notre Dame went back up at the five minute mark, but Kayla Martello (hat trick) stepped in and let a rocket go to make it 13-13 with 4:24 remaining.



Notre Dame reclaimed the lead again, but Clark ripped the top left corner with 2:32 left, once again tying the game at 14-14. Abbery Herod won the ensuing draw and BC called a timeout with 1:52 remaining and 53 seconds left on the shot clock.



Unfortunately, Callahan made a big save on a free position opportunity and Notre Dame's Mary Kelly Doherty eventually potted the game winner with just 16 seconds left. Callahan killed the final few seconds with the ball in her crease before the Fighting Irish stormed the field to celebrate.



"It's an honor to have the opportunity to play on behalf of Welles' honor and his parents and the whole family. The U.S. and all of the fallen," Walker-Weinstein added. "It's just a great thing for our program. It keeps us grounded and reminds us what's important.



"I love being part of this tradition and it's an honor."