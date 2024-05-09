The good news just kept rolling in for BC women's lacrosse ahead of the Eagles' forst tournament game on Sunday at noon.



Nine players were named USA Lacrosse Magazine All-Americans on Thursday, the most of any program in the country.



Belle Smith and Sydney Scales - the ACC Midfielder and Defender of the Year - both made the First Team. Rachel Clark and Cassidy Weeks made the Second Team. McKenna Davis, Emma LoPinto, Kayla Martelllo, Becky Browndorf and Shea Dolce were named as Honorable Mentions.



Clark, Weeks, Martello, LoPinto and Davis all probably should have been higher and have legitimate gripes, but the true snub was Dolce only being named an honorable mention.



Dolce is arguably the best goalie in the country and was first in the ACC - the toughest conference in the nation - with 8.17 goals against. That number was also good for third nationally.



While BC has perennially been a favorite for about a decade now, they seemed to fly under the radar a bit throughout the season until turning it on during the regular season finale against Syracuse on their way to a second straight ACC title.



Hopefully, some of these 'acknowledgments' are viewed as motivators for Acacia Walker-Weinstein's club heading into the tournament.



