Acacia Walker-Weinstein didn't have to worry about her team's motivation after some time off between the ACC title and the NCAA tournament. There's too many veterans on this team.



But, just in case she needed a little more juice for her squad, the NCAA provided plenty of it on Sunday night.



The Eagles received the third seed in the NCAA tournament that begins next weekend. Stunningly, Syracuse was given the two seed over the conference champs. BC has won 10 straight games and now despite still getting a bye, can play the disrespect card for as long as they're still playing.



The Eagles will host either Penn or UConn on Sunday, May 14 at 1 P.M.



It was a rather mind boggling decision by the NCAA to give Syracuse the No. 2 seed and BC the three, but Walker-Weinstein will undoubtedly use it to her advantage, even if she doesn't need it. BC beat Syracuse in the regular season finale on the road to clinch a share of the regular season title and of course won the ACC tournament title. While the Eagles still get a bye, that disrespect could go a long way in fueling BC even more than it already is.



As long as there's no hiccup against either Penn or UConn, BC will play either sixth-seeded Florida, Jacksonville, Mercer, or rival Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on May 18 at a time and site to be determined. The Final Four matchups are set for May 26 and the national championship game will be played on May 28 at noon.



BC is looking to continue adding to its historic season with a sixth straight Championship Weekend appearance.





