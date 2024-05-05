For the second straight year, the BC women's lax team is just two home wins away from heading back to the Final Four.



The Eagles learned their tournament fate during the selection show on Sunday - although it was pretty much a lock after a second straight ACC title - that they'd be the No. 2 seed in the 29-team field. The Eagles were one of three teams to earn a bye along with No. 1 Northwestern and No. 3 Syracuse.



BC will face the winner of Drexel and Princeton at the field in Newton on Mother's Day Sunday afternoon (Time TBA). Drexel and Princeton face off in a first round matchup on Friday. Assuming BC gets by in the second round, the Eagles will host a quarterfinal game on May 16th with a Championship Weekend spot up for grabs.



BC is looking for its seventh straight National Championship game appearance.



"We're really excited. Any chance to compete for a National Championship is a privilege," head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said during the ESPN broadcast. "Going in at No. 2 is really exciting and I think there's a lot of surprises (in the field), but a lot of consistencies too. So, we're excited and honored to be a part of it. Any chance to be a part of it is great."



The ACC certainly has BC prepared to make another run, something Walker-Weinstein was asked about. Four of the top seven teams and six teams total got in from the stellar conference.



"I think it's great, the ACC had an incredible year. it was not a down year, it was an up year in my opinion," she said. "There were so many really great teams and really good matchups. I'm just excited to see the ACC got the seeds they needed. There's a lot of the teams in there and it's a good showing for us. I'm excited."



Walker also spoke about the importance of the day-to-day focus this time of year.



"We're just going to keep our foot on the gas. We have to try and get better every single day," she added. "I think we've had some luck with the end of our season. I think our girls really dig deep and focused on getting themselves better, getting their units better...if we can continue to get better every single day I think we'll put ourselves in a good position to win our first game."

