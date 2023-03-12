BC is back on track.



After an ugly blowout loss to No. 1 North Carolina, the Eagles needed to show that they have the resolve of a championship team again - much like they did after the Northwestern loss - when hosting Brown and Louisville this past week.



The first test was easily passed with a 17-5 blowout of the Bears and then a 19-8 thumping of the Cardinals in some nice sideways March snow. The Eagles finished the week at 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.



In the win over Brown inside Fish Field House on March 8, BC got five goals from Belle Smith, a hat trick from Jenn Medjid and two goals from Kayla Martello. Perhaps most importantly, Rachel Hall got the win in net after a shaky performance against UNC where she was pulled. Shea Dolce made five saves as the two goalies split the game, playing one half each.



BC outshot Brown 32-15, dominated draw control (17-8) and committed just six fouls to Brown's 26. The Eagles also had a balanced attack again with 10 goal scorers.



On Saturday, BC was outdoors at home for the first time this season for the "pink game" and didn't disappoint the fans who braved the snow squalls and freezing temps.



While the scoreboard screams blowout, it actually took a while for the Eagles to pull away. BC trailed 5-3 after one, but led 9-8 at halftime. The second half was arguably the most impressive of the season so far as BC outscored Louisville 10-0, including 7-0 in the fourth quarter.



As the goalie competition continues, Dolce got the win in this one (five saves) as BC outshot the Cardinals 44-19. Louisville goalie Sara Addeche was strong with nine saves. Smith and Medjid had big days again with six and five goals respectively. The Eagles also won all the important categories: ground balls (19-7), draw controls (18-13) and turnovers (19-13) despite the elements. In the seven-goal onslaught during the fourth quarter, Ryan Smith, Cassidy Weeks, Hunter Roman, Smith (2) and Shea Baker (2) all scored to help BC pull away.



The Eagles are now heading out on the road for a bit with games at Clemson on March 16 and then a matchup against Denver on the 19th that'll be played in Jacksonville, FL. BC continues it's road-heavy portion of the schedule with a trip to Virginia Tech for a game on the 25th.



The Eagles finally return to Alumni Stadium on April 1st for the red bandanna game against Pitt.





