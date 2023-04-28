What’s the old adage? Defense wins championships?



If that’s the case, BC might have some hardware with them when they come home on Sunday.



Behind a ridiculous 11-save effort from Shea Dolce and some elite, stifling defense all day, top-seeded BC beat No. 5 Notre Dame 9-4 in a bit of a low-scoring stunner in the first of two ACC semifinal games in Charlotte, NC on Friday afternoon.



The Eagles (14-3) will face either UNC or Syracuse in the title game on Sunday afternoon. This will be the sixth straight season the Eagles make the conference championship game, but they’re still in search of the program’s first ACC postseason trophy.



"I think she showed the world today," head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said of her freshman goalie. "I'm in awe of her. I'm in awe of one of my own players. As a freshman, she's willing to lead this team and it's just incredible..



"Our defense, I thought it was one of the best defensive game of the year. I'd like to see our offense convert more often. We had the ball a lot and I'd like to see them convert to allow the defense's hard work pay off."



Great ball movement on the game’s first possession allowed Madison Ahern to cut back door and finish with ease to put ND up first. After both Belle Smith (1 G, 1 A) and Medjid (3 G) couldn’t convert doorstep opportunities, Notre Dame took a yellow card for a cross check. BC got a great look, but Lilly Callahan made a fantastic save, her third of (NUMBER) as both she and Dolce went toe-to-toe early and often. Medjid finally got BC on the board to make it 1-1 with 3:36 left in the first, getting inside off a roll dodge. With 2:21 left in the frame Smith had a ridiculous individual effort, weaving and dodging through players before burying a shot five-hole to make it 2-1. Dolce and Callahan each closed the quarter with one more big save to keep it a one-goal game.



In the closing seconds of the first, Medjid drew a yellow card to give Notre Dame an advantage to open the second. The Eagles killed it off and moments later when Smith forced a turnover, Courtney Weeks eventually had a sick dish to Medjid who finished with an easy quick-stick to make it 3-1. Dolce made a ridiculous leg save about a minute later with a Notre Dame shooter at point blank range in transition, but the Irish did cut it to 3-2 on a free position goal. Dolce continued to put on a goaltending clinic until Kayla Martello put home a rebound off a kick save by Callahan, pushing it to 4-2 with 4:31 to go in the second. Cassidy Weeks (2 G) found Courtney weeks for another goal after yet another save by Dolce (8 in the half) in the final 30 seconds, making it 5-2 at the break.



"I'll start by saying I think I have the best defensive unit in the country in front of me," said Dolce. "They just gave me the shots I wanted to see and forced their girls to bad angles. I play well because of them. We were just locked in from the first whistle. We prepped hard for this game. It's hard coming off a game two days ago, so the defense played unbelievable."



When Dolce - or any goalie for that matter - is having that type of game, you can visibly see and hear the opponent getting frustrated.



"Yeah, I could," Dolce added with a grin. "We felt them getting frustrated because we were just locking down their top players. We really followed through with our game plan and executed exactly how we needed to and I think it really showed."



Notre Dame scored an early third quarter goal, but Medjid cashed in on an eight-meter opportunity with 8:53 to go in the frame, scoring her 71st goal of the season while netting another hat trick. With four minutes to go BC killed off a yellow card on McKenna Davis after an unsportsmanlike conduct call. Defense and goaltending continued to rule the day and carried the 6-3 lead to the fourth.



With the likes of Sydney Scales and company making life miserable on Notre Dams’s offense, Kayla Martello (2 G) buried a free position shot for the Eagles’ first goal in about 15 minutes, making it 7-3 with 8:57 left in the game. ND had a goal waived off for a crease violation and moments later with the shot clock winding down, Cassidy Weeks took her defender to the cage and was able to bury a shot to all but end it, making it 8-3 with a little over five minutes left. For good measure, Cassidy Weeks added another at the 3:33 mark to make it a six-goal game. The Fighting Irish got one back in the final two-plus minutes, but it was all Eagles.



"I think we were actually doing really well, we just weren't finishing," Medjid said of the offense. "Notre Dame has a great goalie, but our defense was playing so well I think that really hyped us up and helped us be composed at the same time. When it wasn't going our way we just had to keep digging and fight for our offense and that's what we did."



Now, after Walker-Weinstein had the 2007 men’s soccer team ACC tournament championship trophy at practice all week but didn’t allow the players to touch it, they’ll have a chance to hoist just the second in school history on Sunday and what would be the first women’s tournament title for Boston College.



"This is my sixth year here and I've never seen the ACC trophy," added Melanie Welch. "I think just being in its presence and recognizing it's something we've never been able to accomplish as a team. We've talked about it a lot, but we've never been able to get there.



"I think seeing it in front of us, but not being able to physically have it, it's like being a kid at Christmas when you see the tree but can't open your presents. I think it's just something that's just making us work so much harder. There were so many huddles and moments in this game where you had to kind of dig really deep. I think everyone was just thinking of that trophy and how much we want to hold it."