CHESTNUT HILL - Wearing a white BC hoodie while on the opposite sideline from the Eagles’ bench, if you didn’t know who Charlotte North was, she looked like just another fan on Wednesday when No. 3 BC hosted No. 23 UMass.

North, now a year removed from finishing off one of the greatest careers not just in BC history, but in all of North American women’s lacrosse history, took in the 16-6 win over the Minutewomen as a spectator. North is still keeping busy with her own endeavors, but the talk heading into this season and the talk that will last throughout the year is how the Eagles are going to deal with losing her.

Well, they seem fine and have impressed the former superstar for now at least.

“It’s great to get out here and see them play and put on a great performance,” North said following the game. “I thought they looked strong on all ends of the field. I’ve been running around doing things. I host events and stuff like that, so we’ll see what happens, but I’m glad I got to be here today and watch them beat UMass.”

North knows that the chatter will remain around the team until they get through the majority of the regular season or maybe even through the NCAA tournament and she believes this year’s team is ready to forge their own identity.

“They look great, I mean, I think they’re ready to make a big run this year,” she said. “They have a lot of star power. Defensively, you’ve got everyone back on that end. You have a leader in the cage in Rachel Hall and she’s putting on insane performances. On offense, you have great leadership with Jenn Medjid, Belle Smith, Kayla Martello, among so many others. Everyone can score, everyone can make plays. It’s really exciting to see and I think they’re going to be great this year.”

Following the win, North stuck around for at least 25-30 minutes to chat with her former teammates and coaches and had big hugs and huge smiles waiting for all of them. The National Championship banner that hung from one of the field goal posts inside Fish Field House and the 2021 National Championship trophy on display inside the lobby were largely due to North. Little girls now wear North jerseys around the country.

The attention North got over the past few seasons was somewhat rockstar-like and well earned. As anyone who followed her BC career knows, North is one of those athletes in the “ultimate competitor” category and her legacy at BC will last a long, long time. So, how is she handling watching from the opposite sideline?

Let’s just say she’s doing the best she can.

“My heart rate is definitely still pretty high during their games,” she added with a laugh. “I love these girls more than anything. I love just seeing them do their thing out there and if I can be there to support I’ll always look to do it along the way.”