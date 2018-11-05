Ever since a scare against Syracuse, Clemson has been absolutely dominant, winning its last four conference games by a combined 204 points—a new ACC record. The most recent blowout, a 61-point stomping of lowly Louisville, featured three 100-yard rushers and a late-game appearance from head coach Dabo Swinney's son, Will, who caught a touchdown pass in garbage time.

"I will honestly and candidly tell you that this may be the best team I've seen in my career," Addazio told reporters on Monday afternoon. "It's certainly the best time I've seen since I've been at Boston College."

Escaping Blacksburg with a win is worthy of celebration, but with the No. 2 Tigers coming to town and the ACC Atlantic at stake, BC doesn't have time to bask in victory. Head coach Dabo Swinney's undefeated group is filled with first-rounders and ranks atop the conference in nearly every major statistical category.

"You just wanted to ruin my night?" Addazio joked at the postgame press conference. "I mean can I enjoy this game, get on the plane, maybe have one of those awful sandwiches? Maybe feel good for 15 minutes?"

Head coach Steve Addazio saw the score flash across the screens at Lane Stadium: Clemson 77, Louisville 16. He had a chance to enjoy the 31-21 win over Virginia Tech, but only for a moment. There were too many reminders of the next challenge awaiting the Eagles on Saturday night.

Proud Parents Dabo and Kathleen Swinney (and uncle Tracy!) have a message for Will Swinney, who scored his first career TD today. #ClemsonFamily is not just a phrase. pic.twitter.com/Pu8A6qYeMc

True freshman Trevor Lawrence has been stellar in place of the now-departed Kelly Bryant, leading the ACC in touchdowns (18) and efficiency (163.0). The College Gameday matchup will be Lawrence's first trip of his career north of Virginia, but there's a reason his Tigers opened as 17.5-point road favorites.

"This guy is going to be a first-round draft pick," Addazio said of Lawrence. "This guy is accurate. He's got size. He's got some savvy. This guy is an outstanding player."

But the heart and soul of this Clemson squad lies in its defensive line, an all-time front featuring Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrel, and Austin Bryant. They anchor a defense that sits atop the conference in points allowed, surrendering a mere 13.3 per game.

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? Saturday night should offer an answer if A.J. Dillon is healthy enough to go behind the Eagles' veteran offensive line. Unfortunately, he's likely to be a question mark until kickoff.

"I saw him yesterday and was bouncing around, a good smile on his face," Addazio said. "He's dinged up. It is what it is. It is not going to significantly change one way or another. The question then becomes how well can he handle that, but I would assume with these kind of injuries, you're not going to feel exactly the way you should feel until you get to a bowl game and have a few weeks.

"So I think this is ongoing, and certainly a fair question will be does it feel good enough by game time to play on it? We will have to see each day with that."

There is some comfort in knowing that BC has run the ball effectively even without its star back this season. Ben Glines, David Bailey, and Travis Levy have all contributed on big-time stages during the three games worth of action Dillon has missed. But Clemson's defensive line, stacked with four future NFL talents, is simply a different beast.

"I think it's good to have a combination against them," Addazio said of the rushing attack. "A.J., God willing, will be healthy again, and we can get 30 carries out of him and the other guys will account for 10 or 15 carries in there. Even if it's 25 and 20, this will be probably a good thing."

Assuming Dillon is indeed nursing the same injury, it's a good sign that he wasn't in a boot on Monday. During the weeks leading up to Louisville and Miami, Dillon was often seen wearing a boot.

Addazio wants to keep the Eagles well-rested during this week of practice, maybe cutting the length of practice, as they gameplan for the Tigers.

"What we are not going to do is try to make this a chess match-scheme game and try to think on either side of the ball we are going to try to outdo this and outdo that," Addazio said. "I want this game to be squarely in the hands of our players. They have earned it and deserved it."

"Now, that doesn't mean that we won't have some wrinkles," he added. "That doesn't mean that we won't have some things prepared, just like everybody does. We certainly will. We are not going to go into this game and crawl up into the fetal position here. That's not going to happen."