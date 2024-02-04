While we await official word on the next head coach for BC, it's worth going back and sort of wrapping up the Hafley era.



The era officially came to a stunning end last Wednesday when Hafley took the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator job out of the blue. Hafley's four years at BC were quite an adventure to say the least.



BC was bowl eligible for three of his four years, but the lack of any real competitiveness in the ACC was hard to ignore. On the field, Hafley's BC teams played hard (except for the Louisville ass kicking), but discipline was severely lacking and there was never any true improvement over the years. There was a 'One step forward, two steps back' feel seemingly every week. Even the five-game winning streak this season was due in large part to bad competition mostly.



Hafley was exactly what you need on the outside. Being a coach is now CEO role first and a coaching role second. He was a guy that can speak well during media obligations and a good recruiter in terms of the personal side of it when sitting in living rooms, but simply put, no coach is going to get FSU or Clemson type players while recruiting at BC. Hafley couldn't sell BC to the best of the best, which frankly, I'm not sure anyone can.



Reports of relationships breaking down with the 'higher ups' are pretty accurate as well and obviously didn't help matters. I can confirm there was some exchanges at times between Hafley and Blake James, but the exact nature of those conversations and when they happened I'm not sure of.



What I can tell you is that Hafley legitimately wanted to turn things around here. When taking over in December of 2019, his vision for the program was a good one and based on his success in the NFL and then at OSU, there was no reason to believe that he wouldn't succeed. The landscape legitimately got turned upside down in the last four years with Covid being the catalyst. Kids are now playing seven years (nine in one particular case) and if BC isn't going to pay up for elite talent, there's only so much a head coach can do.



If Castellanos goes on to be the QB everyone thinks he can be, that will go down as Hafley's biggest achievement at BC and it's not even close. The Fenway Bowl was a neat little story, but bringing in TC from the portal and starting him over Morehead was not an easy decision, but it may have altered the future of BC football forever. Remember, Zay Flowers also stayed here largely because of Hafley, imagine how bad that three-win season would have been without Zay?



Most players I've talked to respected Hafley and thought he was a good coach. Some alumni on the other hand, well that's a different story



When talking to one source about the potential of Bill O'Brien taking over, I was told "the leadership in that position will be 1000% better if that's the case." Many simply felt he couldn't command a room like some other coaches. Players played hard for him in the Fenway Bowl, but it't not like any of them demanded he stay when rumors were swirling about his job security during the ugly open to the season.



In the end, Hafley tried to do and say the right thing every time, but with a lack of full support it was hard to get everyone pulling in the same direction. His four year stint in Chestnut Hill will most likely just end up as a footnote in BC history and may legitimately only be remembered for one player.



To his credit, Hafley was able to turn a tough situation into another NFL job, a coordinator job with the most historic franchise in league history to be exact. It was now or never for him. Hafley is a coach that wants to coach more than he wants to play the NIL game, especially when those he's playing with aren't the best with money. This was a perfect time to get back to truly doing what he loves, even if it meant pulling the rug out from the Eagles' program just weeks before spring ball.



Now, we wait to see if Bill O'Brien will be heading in the opposite direction and coming home to pick up the fumble.