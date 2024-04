Finally had this info sent to me on Thursday, just having some time to get it up now.



BC coaches will be spread out pretty good around the country this spring and summer as the full court press from O'Brien and his staff to try and get this program back to national respectability continues on. New England states weren't listed in the text I got because the staff sort of all takes care of local recruiting together. All hands on deck approach to try and keep the best talent here.



The only coach not mentioned to me was Tim Lewis. Not sure if it was just an oversight or if he's not as heavily involved in recruiting as the younger coaches on defense.



Anyway, here's where everyone is headed:



Will Lawing - North and South Carolina

Darrell Wyatt - Florida and Texas

Savon Huggins - New Jersey

Matt Applebaum - Canada and Pennsylvania

Jeff Comissiong - DC, Maryland and Virginia

Ray Brown - Oklahoma, California, Arizona and Colorado

Matt Thurin - Ohio and Michigan

John DiBiaso - Southern Georgia and Florida

Dan O'Brien - Indiana, Tennessee and Cincinnati