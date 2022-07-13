Where Do Outlets Have Jurkovec Ranked Entering 2022 Season?

How Boston College performs in 2022 is dependent on the play of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Last year was evidence why.

When Jurkovec was sidelined with a season-threatening hand injury, the Eagles averaged a meager 10 points per game in their first four ACC games.

He returned to guide BC to its sixth straight year of bowl eligibility but faltered down the stretch, in part because of weakened grip strength and, in the regular season finale, a bout with the flu.

Projecting Jurkovec's 2022 season is tricky. He experienced a breakout 2020, during which he logged 2,558 passing yards—leading the country in passing yards under pressure—and a touchdown-interception ratio of 17:5. Then he had a roller coaster 2021, filled with unexpected roadblocks. Durability, of course, is a concern, given that Jurkovec has yet to play a full 12-game season. He dealt with a shoulder injury in 2020 as well as a non-contact knee injury that kept him out of the final game and a half.

Back in December, BetOnline listed him with 40/1 Heisman Trophy odds. This week, Pro Football Focus college football analyst Anthony Treash ranked the former Notre Dame transfer as the 37th-best quarterback in the FBS.

Again, the spectrum is wide.

Here's a roundup of where outlets have Jurkovec ranked heading into the 2022 season, a year which will dictate if he's a top-10 pick, a late first rounder, a Day Two or Three pick or maybe even an undrafted free agent.