Spoke with Tim Sullivan from Hokie Haven in the Rivals network and similarly to what we did on Thursday, he answered some questions about the Hokies heading into this massive game on Saturday...



1.) How has Virginia Tech's offense changed since Kyron Drones took over as quarterback?

Drones is admittedly pretty raw in the passing game. He can execute screens and deep balls, but timing in the intermediate game and decision-making can be issues (fortunately, his decision ends up being "just don't throw it" which is better than alternatives). What he does to make up for that is to be a serious threat in the ground game. He's the Hokies' second-leading rusher despite being a bit player for the first two games, and he can both take off on designed runs and option keepers and scramble out of trouble for yardage. That's opened up the VT offense, and frankly saved offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen from himself, as it's forced him to run a more cohesive system rather than a collection of plays he happens to like.

2.) What are the strengths and weaknesses of the supporting cast?

There are some really good skill-position weapons that Drones can take advantage of. Running back Bhayshul Tuten can make yardage out of tiny openings, and for a little guy, he runs surprisingly tough. Slot Jaylin Lane and outside receiver Da'Quan Felton both provide options in the passing game - and the 6-5 Felton has really developed in the finer points of catching the ball downfield after arriving as a transfer from Norfolk State with plenty of talent but a lot of raw edges.

As for weaknesses, the offensive line has been and will likely continue to be an issue. VT has struggled to move the ball on the ground through conventional means, though that's improved since Drones has added his run threat. The pass protection is also pretty bad, and the Hokies' main way to deal with that has been to stay out of obvious passing downs. When it was unavoidable last week, Drones got hammered repeatedly.



3.) The defense has gone hot and cold, especially against the run. What should BC fans expect against a good ground game?

The ability to stop the run has come down to some of the same things that have helped the pass protection: just not being in situations where they have to deal with it. VT has gotten out to big leads in the three ACC wins, forcing Pitt, Wake, and Cuse to pass the ball to play catch-up. That makes life easier on the linebackers (who are gap-unsound to frightening degrees) by simplifying their assignments even when the opponent does run. As we've seen against the likes of Florida State and Louisville, though, if you have the luxury of pounding the rock against this Hokies team, you'll not only move the ball consistently, but get big chunks here and there, as well.

4.) Under Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech was known for special teams, has that continued?

There are flashes - the kicking game is pretty good, Tuten had a kickoff return touchdown against Florida State, and punt returner Tucker Holloway has gotten a few decent chunks, though he's yet to break the big one. But VT isn't the sort of team that has blocked a ton of punts (or even gone after many) and the punting game has been inconsistent, even if there are signs of talent from Peter Moore.

5.) Prediction?

The Hokies have done well against poor teams, and done poorly against good teams. Boston College falls somewhere in the middle, but the fact that the game is on the road (where VT is 0-4, as opposed to 3-1 at home) does not provide strong vibes against a team that's likely to run the ball, even if the Eagles do go down early. BC 30, Virginia Tech 17