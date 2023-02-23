Well, that was fun, but what’s it mean long term?

Wednesday night’s remarkable upset of No. 6 Virginia isn’t going to get BC into the NCAA tournament and the Eagles are barely a bubble team for the NIT as things currently stand. Still, the win over the Hoos in front of an electric crowd was important for a couple of reasons.

The biggest reason is that it shows Earl Grant’s message is getting through to guys, even if the fans don’t have any patience for a slow build. Sure, the losses to UNH and Maine earlier in the year are inexcusable, but three Top 25 wins in a season for the first time since 2009 is nothing to sneeze at. Not only that, but the eight ACC wins the Eagles have - with two games left - are the most since 2011.Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said BC is “certainly a team on the rise” during his postgame press conference on Wednesday and it’s hard to disagree with him after what we all witnessed.

“It’s a good compliment because (Bennett) has climbed out of a hole up to the top,” Grant said in his soaked, dapper blue suit postgame around 9:15 on Wednesday night. “We’re trying to climb to the top. We have a ways to go, so I feel like we’re not at the bottom. We’re somewhere on the climb. We’ve just got to continue to - first of all - stay together, and continue to believe in what we’re trying to do and eventually I think we’ll keep moving forward.”

All year long, Grant has preached patience both from his guys and the fan base. Everyone was rewarded on Wednesday night, but Grant continues to view this as a legitimate one-day-at-a-time process that hopefully ends with the program’s first tournament berth since 2009 sooner rather than later.

“It’s a day-to-day grind and I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Grant said. “Certainly, with the fans tonight, the students, started practicing in a new facility a couple weeks ago. We won our last two games, one at home, one on the road. The players are really having pure motives when they go out. The guys don’t care who gets the credit, there’s a high level of humility and unselfishness. I look at that. I don’t really look at did you win or lose, I look at ‘what do I see in the spirit of the group?’ and I like what I’m seeing from the guys.”

Whatever happens against Wake Forest and Georgia Tech and then whenever BC’s run ultimately ends in the ACC tournament, if the Eagles are successful in 2024, 2025 and beyond, February 22, 2023 will forever be the night that changed the program.

“Honestly, you can just see the program is going up,” said Jaeden Zackery. “Coming in against ranked teams, we feel like it motivates us more because honestly, at that point we don’t have anything to lose. They’re the ones that are ranked. We just come in and play our best and (Grant) told us before the game ‘eight out of eight people think we’re going to lose this game or are doubting us’, so we just came out and played like that. For a while, it’s kind of been a disrespected program and we realize that. The only thing we can do is keep pushing, keep getting better year-by-year and I think we’re doing that.

“Especially with (Grant) as our leader and us kind of following him and allowing him to lead us that way. He’s given me, Makai, QP, all of us the leash too to help lead this team and I feel like that’s the biggest thing that helps us with our identity.”