After a lot of positive recruiting news lately, BC took a bit of a gut punch on Friday night.



Henry Hasselbeck first de-committed from the Maryland lacrosse program, then announced he was going to play football in college, a decision many people in the area had a feeling was coming. It was only a matter of time.



The somewhat surprising part came about a half hour later, when Hasselbeck announced on Twitter he was heading to Michigan State.



At first, the obvious disappointment from BC fans losing a legacy is understandable, but his decision makes sense..



First, the kid may just want to create his own name away from the program. How'd things work out for Troy Flutie? Getting away from Tim and Matt's legacy allows him to at least have the opportunity to create a new Hasselbeck chapter in a different part of the country. I don't blame him one bit for not wanting to stand in front of us and answer countless questions bout filling shoes he doesn't need to fill.



Let's also be honest here. Hasselbeck has grown up going to Alumni who knows how many times in his life, if anyone would want to see something new on Saturday's, it's him. The Eagles could have gone 12-0 last year and it might not have made a difference in his decision. Would you rather run out of the tunnel in front of 80-90,000 against Michigan or Penn State, or 25-30,000 (40 on the real big nights) for Miami? It's sort of a no-brainer at this point.



For those that want to blame the staff for a legacy slipping through their fingers, consider being one of the top-ranked recruits in Massachusetts for lacrosse, being good enough to commit to Maryland, then getting a wave of offers for football and having the ability to dictate your future anywhere in Division 1. Why stay in New England? The world is currently at Henry Hasselbeck's fingertips. There's a 'been there, done that' factor when it comes to the BC program. Think about how many times he's been in a locker room or been on that field. There's only so much "special" to go around. Other places - like Michigan State - can offer those new moments.



Not only that, but if football doesn't work out he can always hop in the portal and play lacrosse again, which I actually think will end up happening down the line.



BC's quarterback room is just fine now and for at least the next few years. While the name Hasselbeck not "coming home" probably stings for most alumni, this shouldn't be looked at as the staff failing, but rather a local kid getting a chance to go make a name for himself away from the unnecessary pressure he would've faced over at The Heights.