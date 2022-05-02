Weeks, Smith Lead Offensive Explosion Against UVA in ACC Tourney Semis

Jenn Medjid pulled her jersey over her eyes as shock turned into anguish. Medjid, Boston College lacrosse's second-leading scorer, had just picked up her second yellow card for a dangerous follow-through late in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's ACC Tournament semifinal game against Virginia.

The controversial call sidelined Medjid for the rest of the game. Not too long after the infraction, the Cavaliers cut BC's lead to three goals.

Head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein called a timeout. She gave the officials her two cents, and her team came out of the break with fiery determination.

Scoring her career-high sixth goal of the day, two-way middie Cassidy Weeks jumpstarted a 5-0 Eagles run that bled well into the fourth quarter.

It was a defiant stretch that put the game out of reach. Annie Walsh put the finishing touches on a 20-12 BC victory that sent the second-seeded Eagles (16-2, 6-2 ACC) to their first ACC Championship since 2019.

Just like the teams' first meeting in late February, the sixth-seeded Cavaliers (9-9, 3-5) couldn't slow down the Eagles' seven-thread offense. BC outshout UVA, 40-21, and finished with 15 more shots on goal than the Cavaliers.

UVA started with Ashley Vernon in cage, then went to freshman Abby Jansen and ultimately back to Vernon again. Except, the problem wasn't as much goaltending as it was giving the Eagles too much space inside the eight-meter arc. The Cavaliers were late on their slides, and BC's attack had a step on the UVA defense all afternoon.

Coming off a five-goal outburst in the Eagles' quarterfinal win over Virginia Tech, Caitlynn Mossman opened the scoring gates with a bouncer through Vernon's five-hole.

It was the beginning of a game-opening 5-1 BC run. Belle Smith, who tied a career high with nine points, assisted or scored on four of those first five goals. Two of Smith's feeders went to Weeks. The senior entered Sunday with 16 goals in the Eagles' first 17 games. By day's end, she had 22 goals to her name.

Before BC could run away with the game in the first quarter, however, UVA responded. Despite being draped in coverage by All-ACC first-team defender Sydney Scales, Ashlyn McGovern—who piled up a team-high four goals for the Cavaliers—created just enough space to rip a top-shelf shot past BC goalie Rachel Hall.

It was the first of three straight UVA goals, which were all scored in the span of 90 seconds. The surge featured four consecutive Cavaliers draw control victories and the first goal of the season for senior defender Megan Gordon.

BC's Hollie Schleicher ended the Eagles' drought in the circle, setting the stage for a fierce, unassisted goal from Charlotte North. The reigning Tewaaraton winner danced inside the eight-meter arc, spinning, stepping back, pivoting and ultimately falling away while rocketing a flamethrower into the net.