Coach Grant was back on the weekly ACC coaches Zoom call Monday morning.



BC is struggling again with back-to-back losses. Virginia comes to town Monday (9 p.m.) before the Eagles host Pitt in the final home game on Saturday (6 p.m.). Here's what coach had to say for about 10 minutes...



On facing Virginia and what's different lately



"Virginia is Virginia. They've been the same way since I coached at Clemson in 2000-whenever that was. 10 or 11. They've been the same team. They play hard on defense, they work you hard on offense. They make it a battle."



On importance of defending the 3 against UVA



"I think it's very important to just make sure we play to our standard and contest as many shots as we can. Try to limit their easy baskets. Just try to play to our standard. I think it's more about is though. Like, we're coming off a tough game a couple days ago, so we've got stuff we've got to work on for us and then try to play at the highest level we can play."



On if BC has played anyone similar to UVA this season



"I don't think so. Maybe early on, but not in the league. Most of the teams in the league, they want to push the tempo more. They want to play more possessions. I don't think we've played many teams like that, that want to control the tempo as much as they do."



On if he feels BC has had a 'breakthrough' this season



"You know, I don't want to try to define the breakthrough or put the breakthrough in a bubble. Breaking through can mean a lot of different things and I think the players I have, I'm really proud of them. A lot of them have been around for multiple years and every year we've gotten a little bit better. For me, I don't really want to get caught up in what a breakthrough really means. I think we're still searching to be our best team that we can be. We had some very good positives in our last game with different players, individuals who were in a tough situation and guys really played the last 10 minutes and made that game competitive. They scored the ball and defended, so we're just trying to pursue our best coming down the stretch. If there's a breakthrough that's wrapped up in our best, then we'll take it, but there's a lot of season left to play. We've got multiple conference games. We have the ACC tournament. So, we're just trying to get better. We've got to get better today."



On if he looks at things more from a process perspective or results perspective



"I think a lot of times when you look at a breakthrough you're going to look at the result. 'Ok, what's the result?' But, I think for us we've got to stay focused on the process and we've got to know we're doing the right things every day in practice. We can't get discouraged. We've got to trust that God has a plan for our team and me and the players. So, just got to keep plugging away at it, keep working at it, stay with a good attitude, keep having good effort, stay together. All those things are things we've gotta do."



On court storming



"I'm not 100% sure how I feel about should we ban storming or should we keep it going. I mean, yeah, maybe there should be fines. If a league has a fine for storming the court, I think there should be some validity to that. But, I think the students and the players at certain teams when they have big wins, they want to celebrate. I think maybe we have to plan better for it and have an exit plan for the opposing team so they can get out of their safely. But, I think the students at certain programs wanting to win and wanting big success, they watch their team find a way to triumph, I do think it's something for the students where it's a good experience. I don't like seeing guys get hurt, so I think that was terrible. But, I think the arenas and facilities' management having a plan of getting the teams out if that was to happen."



On the job Pitt coach Jeff Capel has done



"They've done a great job. I don't like to skip to the end of the week because we've got a big one on Wednesday, but done a great job. (Jeff's) team has gotten better over the last few years and he's got them playing the right way."



On UVA defense (particularly Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn)



"They're two of the better defenders in the league in their own various ways they impact the game. So, I think Dunn with the shot blocking and length and then Beekmen with the on-ball defense trying to get his hands on balls, both of them are two of the better defenders in our league. I think that's part of the reason their overall defense is good."





