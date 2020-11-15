EagleAction - Weary BC Fails to Keep Pace With No. 2 Irish in Red Bandana Game

With a 13-10 lead over No. 2 Notre Dame early in the second quarter of Saturday’s Holy War, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley called for an onside kick. “I wanted to come out here and win the game,” Hafley told reporters. “I didn’t come in to play the No. 2 team in the country to just watch. I wanted to attack and be aggressive.” The Eagles came down with the recovery, however, the play was brought back after review due to an illegal block penalty. It was the theme of the day for a fatigued BC team playing its ninth straight game without a bye. Execution lagged behind effort. BC forced three fumbles but only had three points to show for it. Phil Jurkovec—who Hafley said suffered a separated shoulder at Clemson, didn’t practice last week before playing Syracuse, and wasn’t 100% Saturday—put his body on the line, taking hits to make big throws and rushing for 34 yards without sliding. While gritty, the Notre Dame transfer’s performance wasn’t enough. The same could be said for BC, which dropped its eighth consecutive game to Notre Dame, 45-31.

“I wanted it badly,” said Jurkovec, who finished 18-of-40 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and one pick. “It was a game that was circled on the schedule, and to be able to play against all my former teammates, it was a special game. So it is very disappointing to lose it.” Hafley said BC (5-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) had its best week of preparation leading up to not only the program’s 26th all-time meeting with Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0) but also the seventh-annual Red Bandana Game. Honoring 9/11 hero Welles Crowther, the Eagles came out wearing all-white uniforms with paisley-patterned numbers, jersey accents, and helmet stripes. BC looked confident and felt that way, too, according to Hafley. The Eagles won the coin toss and decided to defer. It only took a few plays to see that there wasn’t going to be any sort of Clemson hangover for the Irish, who upset the top-ranked Tigers the previous week. Notre Dame methodically moved the ball downfield, going 70 yards in 13 plays. Irish veteran quarterback Ian Book—whose return to South Bend this offseason prompted Jurkovec’s transfer—completed his first four passes, and Kyren Williams picked up 19 yards on three carries. When it mattered most, though, BC’s defense stood tall. The Irish settled for a 23-yard Jonathan Doerer field goal, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Jurkovec answered right away. The redshirt sophomore started 4-of-6 and used back-to-back play-action passes to fast track the Eagles into Notre Dame territory. In the red zone, he threw a pair of touchdown passes, the first of which didn’t count because Travis Levy couldn’t maintain possession before stepping out of bounds. The second was all about Jurkovec’s connection with Zay Flowers. Jurkovec threw the ball behind Flowers in the back of the end zone. Flowers adjusted to the ball, dove, and made the catch for his seventh touchdown reception of the year.

On the ensuing Notre Dame drive, Book botched the zone-read, waiting too long to pull the ball away from running back Chris Tyree. It resulted in a fumble, which BC defensive end Brandon Barlow hopped on, giving the Eagles great field position. Unfortunately for BC, it couldn’t do much with the opportunity. The offense lost five yards in three plays, and Hafley trotted out Aaron Boumerhi for a 41-yard field goal. Boumerhi drilled it right down the middle, just like he would the following two attempts. Book redeemed himself the next series. He kickstarted the drive by rolling right and finding Avery Davis for a 22-yard catch. A few plays later, he ran over Isaiah McDuffie on a 12-yard scramble. And on 1st-and-Goal, he tossed a fade for Ben Skowronek. The 6-foot-3 Northwestern transfer wideout made the reception despite being interfered with by Brandon Sebastian. It was the first of three first-half touchdowns grabs for Skowronek.