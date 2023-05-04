Selection Sunday is still a few days away, but the women's lax team had even more to celebrate on Wednesday.



In a post-practice team huddle, Acacia Walker-Weinstein found out she had been named the ACC Coach of the Year for the second time in her career. Belle Smith (Midfielder of the Year), Sydney Scales (Defender of the Year) and Shea Dolce (Freshman of the Year) all took home awards as well following the magical ACC title run last week.



In a video posted to their social media accounts, it was Phoebe Day who broke the news to her clearly surprised head coach.



"Guys, I think one thing that's really going to help with our energy is the fact that, um, Acacia, you won ACC Coach of the Year," Day slyly announced before a loud cheer from the rest of the Eagles and a big hug between Walker-Weinstein and her assistant coaches.



Walker-Weinstein, is now a remarkable 170-51 in her 11 years at BC. The 170 wins make up for 52% of the program's victories and the team has now won three regular season ACC titles, a tournament title and a national title under her guidance.



Meanwhile, Smith's had an incredible season and is the first middie since Dempsey Arsenault to win the Midfielder of the Year award. Smith is third on the team in goals (44), second in assists (27) and third in points (71). Smith also has 14 caused turnovers and 29 ground balls. Above all else, Smith is the only player in the entire country with 40 goals, 25 assists, 25 ground balls, 25 draw controls and at least 10 caused turnovers.



Scales and the rest of the defense were the biggest reason why BC took home its first ever ACC title last weekend. Sydney becomes the first Eagle since Elizabeth Miller (2018) to win Defender of the Year. Scales leads the team in caused turnovers (32) and ground balls (37), which also puts her in fourth in the ACC for both stats. Scales is the only player in the conference to lead the team in both categories.



Last but most certainly not least, is Shea Dolce. After taking over the starting role midseason, Dolce has embraced the pressure as a freshman and helped lead BC to 10 straight wins. Making some more history, Dolce is the first freshman at BC to win the award since 2012 (Covie Stanwick). Dolce leads the nation among freshman in GAA and save percentage. Dolce was also named the ACC Tournament MVP, posting 19 saves in the three victories, including 11 against Notre Dame.



