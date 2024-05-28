CHESTNUT HILL - Running on no sleep and with the net from the National Championship wrapped around her like a necklace, women's lax head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein met with the media outside Alumni on Memorial Day with daughter Wesley right there with her, still smiling from ear-to-ear.



The team was welcomed home by about 100 fans and family members in front of a giant National Champions banner hanging just to the right of the Doug Flutie statue at Gate D.



After being named the U.S. National Team's head coach through 2026 about two months ago, Walker-Weinstein watched as her team won the program's second title in an all-time game against Northwestern on Sunday.



The 2025 women's championship will be in the same place as the men's, about 40 minutes away from Chestnut Hill in Foxborough. So, is it too early to start thinking about repeating at home?



Nope. In fact, it was probably discussed on the plane ride home.



"No, we're so excited about Gillette. No," she said emphatically. "We want to do this again. That's what this program was built on. We want to win. We want to win championships. We want to be steady. We want to be consistent."



While the idea of repeating at Gillette isn't far fetched given the amount of talent coming back, Walker-Weinstein also has quite a bit on her plate coming up with that whole head coach of the national team thing.



Even one of the most successful head coaches in North American sports - pro or college - was going to celebrate a little bit longer before turning her attention to that job.



But, not that long.



"Not today," she said with a smile after playfully rolling her eyes and throwing her had back as if to say 'why did you have to bring that up?' when I asked her when that role would consume her daily life.



"Not today, not tomorrow. I will probably start thinking about it (Tuesday) morning. I'll wake up and be stressed about it I'm sure. But, we're in good shape. The U.S., these girls, the players...I hope they were so inspired. I will start to think about the USA team tomorrow."