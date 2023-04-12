That's now five straight wins and eight of nine for the BC women's lax team.



The Eagles' latest victim was rival BU, who never stood a chance in the 19-8 thumping on Tuesday afternoon. BC is still seventh in the country (11-3) and hosts No. 12 Virginia on Saturday before closing out the regular season with a matchup against No. 1 Syracuse on the road a week from Thursday.



Jenn Medjid continued to show she's not only one of the best players in the country, but an all-timer with a ridiculous 7-goal performance. Medjid may have led the way, but 10 different Eagles scored in a balanced attack. Medjid has six games this season with five or more goals and she's now one point away from joining Sam Apuzzo and Charlotte North as the only other Eagles to record 300 points for their career.



Cassidy Weeks (3), Kayla Martello (2), McKenna Davis, Kit Arrix, Ryan Smith, Annnabelle Hasselbeck, Belle Smith, Erin Walsh and Brooke McCoy all scored. Davis also had two assists, now giving her 44, which is second in program history for a single season.



Shea Dolce got another win in net with three saves, but this was a game where everyone got some action. Rachel Hall played 6:49 and made a save while Maddy Manahan got in for 15 minutes and also made a save.



BC also outshot BU 35-21, won 17 draws to the Terriers' 11 and committed just four fouls to BU's 12.