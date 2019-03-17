Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 21:14:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Visitors react on social media

Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

Several BC targets tweeted about their trips to Boston College over the weekend and we're rounding it up.Eagle Action reached out to three-star receiver Eamonn Dennis, from St. John's in Worcester,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}