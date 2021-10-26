Updated Bowl Projections for BC After Week 8

Boston College dropped another game over the weekend, this time to Louisville, but the Eagles are still above .500 and every website or prognosticator that dabbles in bowl projections still has the team reaching the postseason.

Here's a roundup of what those forecasts are calling for after Week 8 action.

In perhaps the most interesting bowl forecast for Boston College so far this year Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Eagles taking on Florida in the Gator Bowl. That would amount to a big homefield advantage for the Gators but would be a big opportunity and a great recruiting showcase for BC when it comes to Sunshine State talent.

Florida is currently 4-3 with losses to Alabama, Kentucky, and LSU but there's an opportunity, based on the schedule, for the Gators to finish 8-4.

The Sporting News projects Boston College will take on Temple in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29.

Athlon Sports agrees with the Fenway Bowl projection but has Boston College taking on UCF.

Meanwhile, CollegeFootballNews.com sticks with the Fenway Bowl theme for Boston College but has the Eagles taking on Houston. They go on to predict the line would be Houston -2.5.

The Action Network teases a possible Boston College-Houston matchup in the Military Bowl. The game takes place in Annapolis, Maryland on Dec. 27.