Updated Bowl Projections Following BC's Loss to NC State

Eagle Action rounds up the latest bowl projections available from around the internet following BC's 33-7 loss to NC State.

Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com forecasts that Boston College will take on Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. After a long period of dormancy, Oregon State is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12 with Stanford and Washington more down than usual in the Pac-12 North.

Palm now has NC State representing the ACC in the New Years Six against Penn State.

Erick Smith of USA TODAY predicts a Boston College-Tulsa matchup in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29. The game pits the ACC against the AAC. Tulsa is currently 3-4 but with two consecutive wins. Two of its losses were to Ohio State and Oklahoma State on the road.

Bill Bender of The Sporting News has Boston College playing in the Fenway Bowl against Temple. Temple is currently 3-3.

Athlon Sports, Steve Lassan predicts the Fenway Bowl as well but with UCF as the opposition. UCF has been down a notch this year and is only 3-3, losing to Cincinnati 56-21 over the weekend.

At Yahoo! Sports, Nick Bromberg has Boston College taking on Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota is currently 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten) with two wins in a row and several winnable games down the stretch. They did drop a game to Bowling Green, one of the Big Ten's bigger blemishes in the non-conference season.

Over at Bleacher Report there's another pick for Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl, only with Purdue as the competition. The Boilermakers are in the top-25 after defeating No. 2 Iowa on the road 24-7 last week.

Because of bowl tie-ins the difference between the Fenway and Pinstripe bowls is significant, with the former drawing a Group of Five opponent and the latter a Big Ten team.



