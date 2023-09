Asked Haf for an update on Bryce Steele today. Didn't get much, but he did say he was with the team and has been.



It's clear they could desperately use some help at the position, but it sounds like we're most likely not going to see him this year. Here's was Hafley's full answer regarding the athletic linebacker:



"Yeah...that's a health issue. I think when he's comfortable sharing that publicly, out of respect for him and his family, I think that's the best way to handle that. We miss him. Take out the player - he's a great player - he's a starting linebacker, he can run. He can hit. We just miss him out there, his leadership and toughness.



"We brought him to the away game. He helps us out. He's been a big part, doing everything that he can. We certainly miss him, but it's bigger than football what's going on with him right now. So, our prayers are with him and our whole team is wrapped around him trying to make sure he's okay."