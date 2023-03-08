All good things must come to an end.

BC had hopes of another special ACC tournament run in 2023, but North Carolina had other ideas, finally putting this roller coaster of a season to bed.



The seventh-seeded Tar Heels blew out the 10th-seeded Eagles 85-61 in the second round on Wednesday night, closing out BC’s season at 16-17. Makai Ashton-Langford led BC in his final game as an Eagle, scoring 16 points. UNC was led by Caleb Love (22 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds) and RJ Davis (18 points).



“Give North Carolina a lot of credit, I thought they played well today,” said Earl Grant. “They made a lot of shots, kind of got us down pretty early. Thought we showed some fight-back at the end of the first half. They had another quick run in the second half that kind of got the game out of hand a little bit in terms of the margin, but really proud of our players. Not particularly just talking about this game, but how hard they worked to try and move this program forward.”



Ashton-Langford and Devin McGlockton provided the first eight points for BC with some silky smooth shooting, but UNC dominated inside to keep pace with Post playing off the bench. Post checked in for the first time at 16:24 of the first half and Ashton-Lagford quickly tied the game at 10-10. UNC went up 15-10 and Post traveled on his first touch down low.



The deficit reached eight and with a little over 12 minutes left, Bacot fouled Post when the Tar Heels had possession. Post may have flopped a bit, but Bacot’s arm was up high and the call stood. On BC’s ensuing trip down floor, the two were shoving pretty aggressively to get position and after Bacot deflected a pass out of bounds, the two got in each other’s face to chirp a little bit. UNC pushed it to 23-10 as part of a 13-0 run until a pretty up-and-under layup from Zackery. The Tar Heels did an excellent job of keeping the BC offense out of sync with their aggressive style while getting easy shots seemingly every trip on the other end, eventually upping the lead to 30-14 with eight minutes left in the first half. In the first meeting, UNC was just 10-29 from three. In the first half on Wednesday, the Tar Heels were 7-13.



With BC trailing 39-20 with under five to play, Bacot went down after a steal by Ashton-Langford and Zackery drilled a three the other way to cut the deficit to 16. Post drained a three from up top with 2:24 left to make it 41-28 and one of two free throws from CJ Penha cut it to 12. BC had the ball with 16.7 left when Grant called timeout to draw something up, but Mason Madsen air-balled a three. DeMarr Langford Jr came up with the poor shot and dunked it, but the shot clock expired and the Eagles ultimately headed to the locker room down 43-29.



“I think it was a combination,” Grant said when asked if it was more about his team or UNC just having a great night. “We spent a lot of energy over the last week and a half to put ourselves in position to finish the season strong. Guys worked really hard and then we had a big win yesterday. I think for us, we didn’t play our best game, but we had exerted a lot of energy up to this point. I think North Carolina played one of their better games…I thought they did a lot of things well.”



Bacot started the second half for the Tar Heels and even though he clearly wasn’t 100%, he immediately went at Post and scored. BC started 0-3 in the first minute and UNC quickly made it a 19-point game. By the time the first media timeout came around, BC was down by 24 as things just continued to roll downhill. A Madsen three with 10:45 remaining made things a bit interesting at 60-42 after the lead grew to 27 at one point, but this one was never really close as BC ended up shooting 45% (24-53) and 33% from beyond the arc (7-21). Meanwhile, UNC finished at 55% from the field and 42% (10-24) from three.



The early portions of the season were frustrating with some ugly losses, but credit needs to go to Earl Grant for keeping the guys mentally right throughout all the injuries and lineup changes. That’s not easy with a team that had very little senior experience on it. This certainly wasn’t the way BC saw things ending given the momentum that was building at the end of the season, but if Post is back, there is plenty of reason to believe the Eagles can fight for a tournament berth in Year 3 of the Grant Era. If he’s not back, well, the experience gained this year for other guys like McGlockton and Aligbe could do wonders for their confidence next season.



Either way, there’s optimism to be found around the program.



“We all came here for a reason. We all came here to be respected, to build a greta program and we’re striving to get to the NCAA tournament,” Grant added. “So, we’re going to continue to strive. We’re going to take this into the offseason and learn from it. We’ve got a foreign tour coming up in August and we’re excited about growing and developing the team as we try to move into the next phase.”