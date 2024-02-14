Two Boston College football players will represent the program at the upcoming NFL Combine. Their invitations also bode well for their stock and standing ahead of the NFL Draft later this season.

Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and defensive back Elijah Jones are the two players selected to compete in the combine.

Mahogany played 865 snaps for Boston College this year, proving his durability was not in question after he missed the 2022 season. PFF gave him an overall score of 74.9.

Mahogany came to Boston College as a three-star recruit. Over the 2020 and 2021 seasons he established himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the Atlantic Coast Conference and also one of the top guard prospects for the next level in college football.

He earned first team All-ACC honors in his comeback season.

Elijah Jones came to Boston College as the No. 8 player in New York from the 2018 recruiting class. After a redshirt year, he made an immediate impact in 2019 and has been a steady and reliable contributor for the Eagles since then. He was an honorable mention All-ACC pick last year.

Jones was a first team All-ACC cornerback in 2023.