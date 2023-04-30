Three former BC defenders are headed to NFL camps despite not hearing their names called over the course of the three-day NFL Draft.



Linebacker/safety hybrid Jaiden Woodbey is heading to Los Angeles after signing with the Rams. Meanwhile, Chibueze Onwuka and Marcus Valdez are headed to New Jersey after getting mini camp invites from the New York Jets.



For Valdez, it'll be a homecoming for the guy from Perth Amboy, N.J. Valdez and Onwuka both had fantastic Pro Days back in March and showed their ability to rush the passer with speed and ferocity. Both guys are deceptively quick and agile for their size, with Valdez probably having a bit more of the "NFL look" than his teammate. Not only that, but with all the excitement around the Jets and the signing of Aaron Rodgers, these two now get to experience the New York media in all of its glory.



Woodbey will have a chance to show off his versatility to head coach Sean McVay and the Rams. Winners of the Super Bowl just a couple years ago, Woodbey should have a legit shot to at least advance to training camp and put some good stuff on film whether he sticks with LA or another team decides to take a chance on him. Whether he's used as a safety or a linebacker, Woodbey is fast and physical, but he's also extremely instinctive and smart.



BC may not have had the season it wanted on the field, but with these three guys joining recent NFL draftees to come out of Chestnut Hill, it's hard to find a better recruiting tool or pitch than this. Jeff Hafley and his staff have shown an ability to continue developing players and eventually get them to a point where there's a shot to make lifelong dreams come true.





