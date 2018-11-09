On Friday afternoon, ESPN commentators David Pollack, Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis met members of the media outside of the GameDay set to talk tomorrow night's game.

Q: What makes this matchup so compelling?

DAVID POLLACK: Well, it's one of the last chances Clemson has of slipping up. So I think people that are cheering for their teams to get in the College Football Playoff, there will be a lot of teams cheering hard against Clemson. Boston College obviously proving what they've earned so far this season, people are going to look at them and go, "Are they for real?" No. 17, top-20 team in the country. Can they prove it against the second-best team in the country, you know, according to most people?

I think it'll be unbelievable. Cool backdrop right now, just looking at the set behind us. I expect it to be a good scene. Boston College, good opportunity to prove the fans and how good they are. They aren't just New England Patriot fans, they're Boston College fans, too."

Q: You say the weather's cold today, but wait until tomorrow.

POLLACK: Advantage Boston College. I'm 100 percent serious. If the weather's bad or sloppy or cold, Clemson's not used to that. That's a good deal when you got a passing attack like that. Y'all's passing attack ain't setting the world on fire regardless. So I think anytime you have bad conditions like it kinda evens the playing field a little bit—stop it, slow it down, let A.J. get five yards here and there, set 10 yards and run the sticks and hopefully get some three-and-outs. Listen, Trevor Lawrence had to play a lot of road games. You've had some adversity for him early, maybe make a few big plays and make something happen.

Q: What's special about this Boston College team and the season they're having so far this year?

POLLACK: Well, it's been fun to watch. But it's kinda what you've expected from BC over the years. Just physical, tough as nails. When A.J. is healthy, a lot of business decisions are made on the field. When I say that, a lot of linebackers have to come and go, 'Do I really wanna hit that? Do I really wanna hit those legs and thighs?' Safeties coming up to make tackles.

I think offensively, they do a really good job too of scheming and doing a good job of making corners tackle, and making safeties tackle. You know, double teams at the point of attack to make sure you get the big guys out of the way a little bit to make sure you get him running downhill. Because he's special. You watch both No. 2's, and you're like, 'Those cats are really, really good.' It's what you would expect—I mean, blue collar, hit-you-in-the-mouth. When your quarterback plays well, I think this offense can be really good. When he plays bad, it becomes an average offense.

Q: How will Trevor Lawrence coming up to the Boston cold affect him and their passing attack?

POLLACK: Well if he hasn't done it, I don't know if I can say definitely he's gonna suck at it or he's gonna be good at it. I think it's gonna be like: How does he look? I think he'll be fine. If this was a month from now or a couple weeks from now, it might help y'all even more, when it's freezing and you can't feel your hand.

Listen, he's on a tear, and they're on a tear. You can see why the switch was made for Clemson. You can see that this offense has changed and it's more potent than it's been in a long time. They stretch the field, they make you play all over the place. So it's going to be a tremendous challenge for Boston College's defense to keep him off-balance. You gotta hit him, you gotta keep him frazzled, limit Etienne. Etienne's been great, people don't talk about him enough. Travis Etienne's been awesome all season long.

It's funny, I was looking at the two running backs and they're both great running backs. Very different styles. One's kinda make-you-miss, dynamic, electric speed. The other one is big, strong, break tackles, physical. I think the weather mixing it up maybe makes Clemson a little more beatable.

Q: What does Boston College have to do in your mind to try and pull the upset here?

POLLACK: I think they gotta run the football, they gotta eat clock. That's No. 1. And I don't know if they can do it. If you go back and watch the tape from last year, it was a close game in the fourth quarter and then it ended up being a runaway. They didn't run the ball effectively, you know, Dillon struggled big-time. He had two really decent runs—I watched the game again last night—he had two good runs probably. Clemson: hyper-aggressive.

Boston College has to have a passing attack. [Clemson] ran corner blitz a ton last year in this game. And they're going to do it again. They played man coverage almost every single snap. They stunted, they moved up front. And it's gonna be the same. So can you make plays downfield in the passing game? That will decide whether this offense is going to—you gotta run? Yeah, but you're not going to run on that defensive line consistently.

That's a bunch of adults. I mean, you can double team and they can still split it and make plays. They're so good up front, so if you can't pass the football, it's going to be a long night.

Q: Do you think this Clemson team compares to the 2016 team that won the national championship?

POLLACK: You know, it's different because they're just hitting their stride. Defensively, I think they're better now in the front four, five, six, seven than they used to be. But I don't think they're as good in coverage as they used to be. I don't think they're as good at corner and safety. But they're good. I don't think Trevor Lawrence is Deshaun Watson—yet. I think he's a bigger, stronger version of Deshaun Watson as a freshman. Deshaun Watson was a skinny, slight-built freshman when he was first starting, and then once he got older he got thicker and better. So I think Trevor Lawrence is ahead of schedule with that.

So I think they're good, but I think Addazio also wants to pump them up a little bit more and tell his players how great they are. To me, they're the second-best team in the country. It's Alabama and Clemson and everybody else.

Q: When you watch A.J. run, are there any NFL backs that he reminds you have?

POLLACK: That's a good question. There's not that many backs that size. He's pretty thick. I would say more like Michael Turner back in the day when you had those big ol' thighs you had to tackle. But he's fun to watch. Last year you watched him and you're like, 'Oh, that's really good,' and this year you're like, 'The dude's special.' He's got some gifts. And I think that was the reason coming into the season you go, 'Boston College has a chance to be really, really successful.' Now listen, he's been banged up and he's still playing playing well. His ability to make people miss. Being hurt a couple weeks ago and still breaking tackles like he did, turning negative four yard runs into positive runs. It's special, and he's one of the best in the country at doing it.

Q: What's special about this University and the team's season they're having?

DESMOND HOWARD: What's special about it? Well, I actually thought they were gonna be undefeated coming into this game, to be completely honest with you. I was disappointed they lost to Purdue. I thought they were gonna be 7-0 going into the bye week, and I thought they would handle Miami. I live in Miami, and I knew those guys wouldn't like this cold weather. I thought it would go much differently, to be honest with you. But they're still looking good, they have an opportunity Saturday night to show everybody who they are. So this is a tremendous opportunity for BC. To me, this is why players sign a Letter of Intent to come here, to play in these types of games.

Q: Talk about the powerhouse matchup between Clemson's D-line and BC's O-line and A.J. Dillon, possibly?

HOWARD: That's the game within the game. I think it's very important because, in my opinion, with the weather being near freezing temperatures Saturday night and very windy, I think that the ground game will be extremely important. And A.J. Dillon, I know he's been banged up, but he's going to definitely play. And he's the guy who can give them the ability to sustain drives. I think it's important for the Eagles to sustain 10-, 12-, 14-play drives. But at the end of those drives, score touchdowns and not kick field goals. And at the same time, you keep Trevor Lawrence and that high-powered offense on the sideline trying to stay warm. So time of possession is going to be very important for Boston College in this game.

Q: How do you think this cold weather will affect Clemson's offense, specifically Trevor Lawrence?

HOWARD: I think it should affect him somewhat. We gon' get a chance to see it. No one knows, right? He's never played in this type of weather. I think the offensive coordinators, they're going to have to try and figure out if the wind's in their face, if the wind's at their back, are they going to take a shot down field. All those things are going to play into the gameplan tomorrow night.

Q: How do you think special teams are going to affect this game?

Special teams are going to play a huge role because it's going to be so windy. So you have to figure out how you're going to punt the ball, how you're going to kick the ball, fielding the ball—it's going to be pretty cold. So I think special teams are going to be big in a game like this. Time of possession and field position are two undervalued, underappreciated elements that can affect a game of this magnitude.

RECE DAVIS: He's never been north of Virginia, I'm not even kidding. He's been to visit his Grandma in Virginia, now he's here. But contrary to popular belief, some of the December playoff games in the state of Georgia in high school are cold. So it's not as if he hasn't played in 35-degree weather. So unless it's gets snowy or really windy, I don't know that the weather will play a huge, huge factor on Saturday night.

Q: What do you expect out of the College GameDay crowd tomorrow morning?

DAVIS: I hope craziness. I hope it's going to be completely filled. I don't why they call it the Dust Bowl because there's lush, green grass to keep everyone comfortable. It's gonna be cold, I hope they come out and show how proud they are of their school and also their program, and how happy they are for the opportunity to knock off No. 2. I hope they show that passion and share it with us early on Saturday morning. I hope there's going to be a sea of people out here.

We always say we can have a great show if we have a sparse crowd. But it's so much more fun when we have an energized crowd fired up about the day of football, fired up about the game, and eager to show that spirit in their own way on campus. That makes it a lot of fun.

Q: What impact will having a sold-out Alumni Stadium have on the game?

DAVIS: I think it'll probably give BC some energy, I don't think it's gonna scare Clemson. I don't think they're gonna come in and be, 'Oh, wow, it's a full stadium.' They've been there, done that on their stage. They're not gonna be too awfully bothered by anything. But it can certainly give Boston College a lot of energy to see the place filled and electric and fired up to help them try to make a play or two. Maybe some energy is what they need. I think they need to get off to a really good start. If they can get off to a good start and maybe create one of those disruptive plays early in the game and build a little confidence, I think that'll go a long way on Saturday night. The crowd can help that.

Q: What is the excitement level on your end just going to a venue that's not your typical 'Bama or Ohio State, coming up here for the first time since '09?

DAVIS: I like coming places we haven't been before or we haven't been in a long time. The schools you mentioned, Alabama and Ohio State, they always treat us great. But they're always accustomed to it. So there's not that different sense of anticipation you got at Washington State or that we're getting here. So it's fun. I think people want to show that this program has a lot of potential in the ACC.

It's not just a pro town. Look, let's not lie about it—it'll always be a pro town first. Everybody understands that. That doesn't mean there's not room for excitement about Boston College, too, and I think that's what this represents.

Q: I noticed on Twitter last night, I think your waitress was a BC football fan—

DAVIS: Susan!

Q: Yeah, have you been impressed at all with the college football fandom in a pro sports city like Boston?

DAVIS: Yeah, but she said 'Go Pats!' at the end of the little video so we know where her first allegiance is. She was also very happy Clemson is coming to town because Clemson, I don't know if you guys know the tradition, they go and pick up $2 bills at banks and put little Tiger paws on them and spend them all over at the places they visit. So I think she was quite happy that some of that orange and purple money was gonna come rolling in, too. That's always a good thing, right?

There's been people at the hotel, people we saw when we went to dinner on Thursday night. We're excited about the game, and I think that's cool. And I think that speaks to what I was saying earlier about the Patriots and the Red Sox and the Celtics and the Bruins first. I get that. But there's room to love this, too.