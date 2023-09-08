Do I think BC wins on Saturday? Yes. Do I think Holy Cross can pull the upset? Absolutely.



Having covered the Crusaders program closely for the last three years, I've seen the build under Bob Chesney first hand and this isn't hyperbole when I say they're the most confident team in New England (16 teams) aside from maybe UNH under Ricky Santos. They're also ranked fifth in the country at the FCS level.



This is a big game for Holy Cross, but it isn't their "Super Bowl" as some have said. It's an important game when it comes to history and the record books, but this team is solely focused on an FCS national championship this season. The Crusaders are walking into Alumni with nothing to lose and everything to gain.



Meanwhile, this is as "must-win" as it gets for BC. If this team loses to an in-state, FCS rival, dropping to 0-2 with Florida State coming to town next weekend, 0-3 is most likely the scenario facing the Eagles and at that point, God knows how loud the chatter around Hafley will get.



So, with all that said, here's three ways I think HC can beat BC and three ways I think the Eagles can avoid disaster...



HOW BC WINS



1. Dominate up front on offense - You can say this for any football game in reality, but it's especially the case this weekend. BC's biggest advantage is its size up front and while Holy Cross is tough and won't back down, the pure strength of this BC line should mean a big day for Pat Garwo and possibly some of the other running backs. Not only that, but you don't want to mess around with quarterback Matt Sluka any more than you have to. Keep them off the field. Yes, it's an FCS team, but they are very dangerous.



2. Keep Sluka contained - When he is out there, this BC defense is going to make sure he stays in the pocket as best they can. The problem with that is, I could see a lot of designed runs planned for him. If you're Holy Cross and have a disadvantage up front on both sides, why risk the pass rush getting to Sluka? If they can keep it on the ground with him, Jordan Fuller - who had a historic game against Merrimack - and a few other backs, they will. When Sluka does drop back, making him a decision-maker and a thrower instead of a scrambler is key.



3. Receivers and tight ends need to show up and no dumb penalties - Can't have the wide open drops. Holy Cross is good enough to score at least 17-20 points in this one I think. BC absolutely can't go backwards or extend drives for HC and when on offense, guys like Griffin, Takacs, O'Keefe, Williams and Bond need to take advantage of mismatches. Convert big plays when they're there.



HOW BC LOSES



1. Screwing up the QB situation: Pick one and stick to it this week. While both Hafley and Castellanos said the plan was for him to go in after the second series in Week 1, you've GOT to give one guy the chance to get into a rhythm and let it stick. Now, say Castellanos starts (I think he does) and looks absolutely abysmal. That's different, go to Morehead. But if he starts and throws a pick but also has a TD or the offense is moving and taking points with field goals in a close game, don't start playing musical chairs again.



2. Giving up big plays - Like I said, Sluka is dangerous and the rest of the offense is too. His best target Jalen Coker and go up and get it against anybody and could give this secondary fits. Justin Shorter is a name to watch too, especially because of his quickness. Don't give up the long Sluka run or a bomb. The more confidence the offense gains, the more realistic the upset becomes.



3. Special teams blunders - One guy in particular - Devin Haskins - blocked multiple punts for touchdowns last year as the Crusaders went unbeaten in the regular season. Last week, BC's special teams was good with Sam Candotti pinning NIU several times and Liam Connor hitting a go-ahead 39-yard field goal in over time. We all remember what happened with App State and Michigan years ago, that's how FCS upsets happen. BC has to be sound in special teams because it's a weapon Holy Cross relies on often.