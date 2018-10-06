Give It to Glines

Ben Glines can do it all. The wide receiver-running back hybrid has enjoyed a breakout redshirt junior campaign, rushing for three touchdowns and adding two more through the air. Against Temple, he even returned two kicks for 33 yards.

Glines picked up right where he left off last Saturday, rushing 16 times for 90 yards and a touchdown to go along with a clutch 11-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Filling in for A.J. Dillon, who didn't make the trip to Raleigh, N.C., the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder showed quick feet and great instincts for the second-straight game. Having a do-it-all back like Glines also eliminated the need to play David Bailey for a third game and risk burning his redshirt.

It'll be interesting to see how the coaching staff incorporates Glines into to the offense when Dillon returns. Of course, Dillon offers a level of athleticism that he can't provide, but Glines has proven to be a more-than-capable third-down back. Although the talk of the offseason was Dillon's new-and-improved receiving ability, Glines' skillset might be better suited for third-down situations. Even if Dillon assumes his duties as an every-down back, the least the staff can do is give Glines more looks in the slot--he has certainly earned them.

No Shoulder, No Problem

Zach Allen is one tough dude. After dropping back into coverage and picking off Ryan Finley, BC's star defensive end went down with an injury that initially looked quite serious. In goal-line defense, Allen hurt his right shoulder and spent minutes on the ground writhing in pain. Somehow, though, the projected first-round draft pick was back on the field during the next series, finishing with six assisted tackles, one of which went for a loss.

On a day when defenders were dropping like flies—Davon Jones injured his right leg and Max Richardson was ejected for targeting—the Eagles badly needed Allen's leadership against the Wolfpack. It would have been easy for the current CSOM-er and future NFL-er to run a quick cost-benefit analysis and realize it was not in his own personal best interest to re-enter the game. Instead, he sacrificed his body for his team. If only the offense could have made it worth his while.

Special Teams Success

Who could have guessed that the special teams unit would be the one to spark a comeback?

After allowing three punts to be blocked and returned for touchdowns, BC got its own taste of the scoop-and-score when Travis Levy recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to cut the deficit to 28-23. Ultimately, it was too little, too late for the Eagles, but their special teams performance was certainly much-improved compared to their first four games.

In the first quarter, Mehdi El Attrach crushed NC State's punt returner, forced a fumble, and recovered it in the red zone. That set up Colton Lichtenberg's first field goal attempt of the season, which he drilled from 33 yards out. The senior hadn't kicked in nearly four weeks due to a nagging foot injury.

There were other signs of improvement in the kicking game, too. Grant Carlson booted a 54-yard punt and Danny Longman notched three touchbacks on four kickoffs.

Slow Start

After a seven-play opening drive that ended in a turnover on downs, the Eagles tallied just two first downs until they regained momentum in the third quarter. It felt like a repeat of the Purdue loss—predictable play-calling and a nonexistent passing game—only this time, against an undefeated, ranked opponent, it wasn't as much of a surprise.

BC finished the first half with a mere 54 passing yards, in part because Anthony Brown completed only 6-of-14 passes. Drops and play-calling didn't help, but the redshirt sophomore can't wait until the second half to heat up, especially when so much of his offense is predicating on pounding the rock to open up play-action shots downfield.

Questionable Officiating

The moment that will likely receive the most attention from Saturday's defeat came in the fourth quarter, when Glines fumbled the ball before his run was whistled over due to a lack of forward progress. He had been stuffed for seconds before the ball came out, but a booth review nonetheless confirmed the call on the field. It's still unclear whether any whistle was blown, but an audio recording of the play does not appear to reveal any whistles that blew the play dead.

In the first half, NC State also benefited from back-to-back personal fouls that were controversial, to say the least. First, Will Harris dragged a ball-carrier down by his jersey, prompting a horse-collar penalty. Then, Zach Allen was flagged for a facemask penalty on a tackle in which he barely grabbed his opponent's helmet.

What's worse, missed holding calls and a poor late-game spot derailed BC's comeback effort. It is worth noting, however, that the blocked punt return for a touchdown took place directly after the questionable fumble. Additionally, placing blame on referees ignores the real problem with the Eagles: they have too much talent to be earning only 12 first downs in an hour of action.

Chaos in Coverage

BC switched things up by starting Mike Palmer at safety and moving Lukas Denis to cornerback against the Wolfpack's elite receiving corps. Unfortunately, it didn't pay off.

The senior, who was originally recruited as a corner, got burned by the bigger Kelvin Harmon in coverage. Harmon brought down nine catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, complementing Jakobi Meyers' 10-catch performance. NC State also targeted Palmer in the passing game, taking advantage of the redshirt sophomore's tendency to sag off his man.

Ryan Finley is a potential NFL talent, Palmer is still young, and Denis drew a tough assignment, but the Eagles' secondary needs to be better if they want to beat a pass-happy Louisville squad next weekend.