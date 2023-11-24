I start this way seemingly every week now postgame, but yikes.



Another embarrassing display for a team that's simply not that good. Let's get these out of the way...



1. I was wrong



Obviously 9-3 was aggressive to start the year for a prediction, but with this schedule I never thought only six wins was an option. Not only was I wrong, but a lot of us in the media simply overrated the talent. The O-line was the best group for this team by a mile and that's it. Every other position group was simply average to below average at best.



2. Ton of work for Castellanos in the offseason is needed



Throw. Throw. Throw. That's all he should be doing in the offseason. The kid can clearly change a game with his legs, but the inability to get the ball downfield was so glaring these last three weeks.



3. Yards, yards and more yards against a DB 'guru'



500 plus yards given up again today - 532 to be exact - and that's the third game in a row this team was absolutely roasted. Obviously missing Elijah Jones, Cole Batson and Jalen Cheek didn't help, but the lack of depth and experience behind them is a testament to the inability to get guys coached up or recruited. Hafley might need to go hard into the portal for DB's this offseason



4. On the flip side, offense non-existent



294 yards total. In the college football world of 2023, anything under like 350 yards of offense is just a joke. The lack of creativity from the offensive coaching staff was a huge problem most of the year and it's really shown up these last three weeks.



5. Genuine disappointment from some guys, but not enough



The expectations are simply too low. Neto Okpala was genuinely disappointed for the seniors postgame, but Castellanos and Hafley had the same tone as usual. Losing doesn't hurt as much as it should with this program and that's why the results continue to be the same. Until the higher ups put real pressure on the staff and players, 6-6, 7-5 will always be the goal unfortunately. The complacency this year - something Castellanos stressed was absolutely a thing after they clinched bowl eligibility - is all over the place with this athletics department and program.



6.. Hope everyone's excited for the Fenway Bowl



Bowl games are supposed to be a reward for a season. The Fenway Bowl is a punishment, which, maybe is more fitting for this team. I'm interested to see how many fans actually want to attend or would be excited for the day, considering it's not much of an opportunity for the players or the fans.

