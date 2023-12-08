After practicing inside Fish Field House on Friday morning, Jeff Hafley met with the media again as BC works its way towards prepping for SMU on the 28th.



Here's everything Haf had to say...



On how BC will break up the practices



"Today was 1's-vs.-1's, 2's-vs.-2's, three.s Today we did a period of team, we did a lot of individual, probably bigger individual sessions than we normally do just to get back into the swing of things. We did a two minute, a lot of two minute work because we've gotten away from that and you get rusty at that really fast. And then, we did some 7-on-7.The guys are lifting during the week every other day, they're doing some 7-on-7 amongst each other. Next week will probably be the same, Friday and Saturday and then we'll get into SMU at that point. Today's the last day of class, then they'll have their reading days and they'll begin finals. So, we're trying to make sure they get through. They'll do their weight training, their lifting and really get ready for their final exams. Coaches will still be on the road all next week and then it goes into a dead period. So, we can have recruits on campus next week weekend and then it goes dead and then that will be get ready for the bowl, do some work against SMU and then we'll still have the practices obviously during the bowl week, which will be here. So, it will be nice to have our own facility and our own meeting rooms."



On the same sideline thing at Fenway



"Yeah I'm probably going to have to make some calls to see what it's been like to play there. Like, how do you substitute down in the red zone if your team's all the way (up the sideline) there. Do you run across the field? Or, do you say 'excuse me' and work your way down...I have no idea how you do that. So, I've got to look at it, maybe watch a TV copy, talk to some coaches who have played in Fenway and then we'll have to practice with guys on the same side and just get used to it. But, yeah it's different. I don't know if there's any other places that do that."



On roster management with guys going into the portal



"I think roster management is the hardest thing. You really can't plan ahead anymore. No one's under contract, so you don't know who's going to be there. The hardest part is - if you want to think about it even more - so, say we get through this whole period and we get into the second semester, and we have a good feel for how many running back's we have, how many quarterbacks we have, how many O-linemen we have, in the spring it opens again. So, that's the hard part. The portal opens again, guys can leave and then you're really just going out and replacing with whoever is left in the portal. So, roster management is the hardest thing by far. I don't know if anyone can say they've totally figured it out because no one can predict how many guys are going to stay and how many are going to leave. That's why you'd love to have at least a year-to-year contract so you know if a guy's going to be here throughout, but there's none of that. I mean, a guy can enter the portal now and then he can enter in the spring. It's hard, it's really hard. At least right now we have kind of a good feel for what it looks like. So, when I'm on planes and traveling, I'm constantly looking at that, saying 'alright, we need to fill this position and get three.' Or, do we wait until after spring ball and try to go then. We'll do the best we can, but the hardest part is, what if your team lost two QB's after spring ball and you only have one? It's not like another sport where you can just change positions. You can move a shortstop to second base, you can't move a wideout to quarterback, so then you've got to go out and get three more? Even in basketball, you can play with however many guards, center, forwards...but, your O-line, what if like five guys leave? Then you've got to go in the portal in the spring and get five O-linemen? That's hard. It's really hard, so roster management's really tough. Really tough."



On what he's looking for in the portal



"There are certain positions where we have specific things we're looking for. Not to get into specifics, but take one position, we're just looking for speed. Another position, we're looking for size. I think overall we're looking for experience. If you can get all of the above you get it, but it's hard. So, you look for some traits at certain positions. I think we have a good feel for what we have and what can compliment it and that's what we're going out and seeing at various positions. We've got a big weekend this weekend. We'll have.a big weekend next weekend, which is kind of what I told you guys when we talked Monday. You pick at the size of the high school numbers we have right now, but that's done very intentional. This will be a lot larger class than seven people. With a philosophical change for this class and the amount of kids we're losing, I'm very excited about these next two weekends."



On four O-linemen getting recognized by the ACC



"Yeah, it was (gratifying). I'll say this very bluntly, Drew Kendall at minimum should have been on the Honorable Mention All-ACC and that's a complete miss in my opinion. I think Drew's one of the best offensive linemen in this conference and at minimum he should have been an Honorable Mention All-Conference player. I don't know how that was missed, but those other guys certainly deserve the recognition they got. It's great to see. Last year, we didn't know who was going to play in which games and now we have legitimate All-Conference linemen and several of them returning. So, that's really exciting and it gives you a chance."



On if the center position is the most underrated position on offense and the most cerebral position



"Yeah. If you can get a smart guy in there like Drew, which makes him an even better player...he makes all the line checks, he points out the ID's, constant communication from that guy. He's like the QB of the O-line. It's not just about the quarterback. To have a guy like Drew who is one of the smarter offensive linemen that I've been around ever, he's even more deserving to be an All-ACC selection. So, I have no idea how that one got missed."



On if he's looked at SMU in detail yet



"Nah, I have a ton of respect for all the games they've won and they're a ranked team. They're well coached. I've got to dig in deep. I've been on the road recruiting. That will probably start towards the end of next week. I'll be able to give you some good info on that once we get going."



On how the team becomes more consistent



"Have more depth at the end of the year. You get guys with some experience that have played. There's certain positions where the last couple of games we had guys out there that hadn't played at all and weren't even getting many reps in practice. So, I feel really good at some spots where we have depth and then there's others where we don't and we have to get depth there. Just talking to a lot of coaches on the road, the only way you can be consistent at the end of the year - and if you do have injuries like a lot of people do - is if you have depth. That's where we need to do a better job of going out and adding depth at certain spots. That's where we really struggled at the end of the year. You can sit here and say 'I wish those 8-10 guys who got hurt didn't get hurt,' but the reality is everyone's dealing with injuries. Like, I think the O-line right now, we have a lot of depth and we can sustain things there and we have. But, there's other positions where you lose two or three guys and it's not...it's really hard. We have to be more consistent."



On any injured guys possibly coming back for Fenway



"Ryan's shut down. There's potential for some of the other guys to come back. It's just, we've got to wait and see. But, all the guys you would expect to be out there right now are back, which is really cool to see. Even the older guys are practicing. On a lot of teams, you get a lot of guys opting out, not wanting to play. Then, you get all your portal guys who aren't going to play, and now all of a sudden you get to a bowl game and you don't even know which team you're playing. I'd imagine that's really hard on a lot of teams. There's been so many good players from good teams that entered the portal...you're going to go into a bowl game and whether it's your quarterback, your running back, your wide receiver, there's just going to be different teams you're playing against. That's what's so different right now than back years ago when you knew exactly what you were going to get in your bowl games. Everybody played. I think it's still an honor to play in a bowl game and it's great for our kids to go out and play another game. It's just way different right now."



On importance of winning a bowl game for first time since 2016



"I think it's really important, I didn't realize it was since 2016. I mean, shoot, we've made bowl games three out of the last four years. First year we didn't go with Covid, the second year our whole team got sick. I just think it's going to be fun to finally play a game. Definitely play it to win for a lot of reasons. That's certainly one of them. We are excited about that."