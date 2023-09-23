Well, didn't see that coming.



After a week of telling both fans and the media that this was going to be a different team after the FSU loss gave them more confidence, BC laid an egg - particularly defensively - in a 56-28 blowout loss to Louisville.



BC's now 1-3 and have given fans little reason to believe this season is actually going to be any different.



While I wasn't completely locked in making the trip to Jersey for another probable ugly game tomorrow, I saw enough for the usual postgame observations...



1. I was very wrong



Well, nine wins looks pretty dumb now. While I still believe in the talent BC has, clearly something isn't clicking between the staff and players. Everyone was on the same page this week in terms of turning the FSU loss positive, but the lack of defense in the first half was alarming. Louisville is good, but they're not Bama. The Cardinals had 374 yards of offense in the first half to BC's 199. Louisville had seven touchdowns on its first seven drives and had 585 yards of total offense. Those are numbers really bad teams give up and right now, I wouldn't call BC bad because again, the talent is there, but they're very, very flawed.



2. Linebacker depth is an issue



As I said in the preview, the linebacker core has two very good players in Vinny and Kam, but they can't do it all and frankly, both didn't look great Saturday. Miss tackles and big holes at the second level are glaring now.



3. DB's aren't what I thought they were



Kind of hard not to acknowledge this one after the defense nearly gave up 600 yards and 40+ points before the half. They're good in spurts, but today was really poor. They'll be okay against some less-athletic teams, but serious "weapons" will get theirs against this secondary right now. Miscommunication appeared to be a huge issue too, which goes back to coaching.



4. At least Castellanos showed up.



I mean, obviously had a slow start, but the offense put up 28 again and that's with Morehead coming in with 10 minutes to go. Nine times out of 10 you'd think 28's enough, especially on the road and especially in your first start EVER on the road. He went 17-33 with 265 yards and three TD's and led the team with 49 yards rushing on 10 carries with a TD. He literally accounted for every score except for the PAT's. Can't blame the offense in this one, Chud, Shimko and their new toy at QB are holding up their end of the deal. In my opinion, there should be more designed runs for him going forward, like, a primary focus of the offense. His vision and acceleration are elite.



5. If your QB's 49 yards rushing lead the team it's a huge issue. As a team BC did have 132 yards on the ground - and obviously score dictated this - but it's still not there nearly enough as it needs to be. Kye Robichaux got the most carries amongst the group with nine, while Broome had five and Garwo had three. Ryan O'Keefe also got two for 13 yards. Someone needs to step up in the final eight weeks.



6. Receivers showed up too



O'Keefe: 5/86/1

Bond: 4/71/2

Griffin: 5/76

Tomlin: 2/36



I mean, that's pretty damn good. Ball was spread amongst four guys, more importantly the top three all had plays of 20+ yards. Again, the offense is there right now. It's not world-beating, but they're doing enough.



7. What now?



Is Virginia at home a winnable game? Sure. Will they? No idea at this point. I was so sure of this team throughout the spring and summer because everyone genuinely sounded like things were different, particularly inside the walls of Alumni Stadium with the new staff changes. They've worked offensively, but what type of answer does Coach Duggan and Coach Aazaar have after Saturday? 'Gut check' game at home is an understatement this week.