Third Quarter Comeback Fuels Win Over No. 19 Notre Dame

Together, Swartz and Dickens combined for all 11 of BC’s 3-pointers—the final three of which set up what would be a Swartz game-winner in the fourth quarter. The Eagles sealed the deal on the defensive end with three consecutive stops to clinch a 73-71 win, their third straight home victory over Notre Dame.

After a pump fake, she drilled a 3-pointer on the right wing. One of her five makes from long range. Following a Taylor Soule jumper, Swartz used a hesitation move to finish at the cup on the break. Then her partner-in-crime, Makayla Dickens, poured in a triple.

Swartz, who piled up a game-high 28 points Thursday night, was the catalyst for a 13-0 Eagles run that cut their deficit to one before the fourth quarter.

Actually, the 5-foot-11 scoring guard thought BC was down by “maybe three.” Regardless of the scoreboard, her mentality was the same.

Boston College women’s basketball senior Cam Swartz didn’t know the Eagles were trailing No. 19 Notre Dame by 14 points with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

BC (13-5, 4-3 ACC) jumped out to an 8-0 advantage against the Fighting Irish, thanks to Swartz, who netted three free throws on the Eagles’ first possession and then cashed in a 3-pointer the following trip. But Stanford grad transfer Maya Dodson led a 9-0 Notre Dame (13-4, 4-2) run in response.

The teams traded buckets the rest of the period, however, the Fighting Irish created some separation, courtesy of seven points from junior forward Sam Brunelle.

An and-one finish by Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron grew the Fighting Irish’s lead to eight points. It stayed there for much of the second quarter as Niele Ivey’s team entered intermission up, 35-27.

Soule and Swartz were the only Eagles to etch their names into the score sheet that period. The Eagles needed to make adjustments. They committed 10 first-half turnovers, were shooting just a smidge over 30% from the floor and were getting outrebounded, 18-15.

“We just talked about being a little more gritty,” fourth-year head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said.

She continued: “I think in the first half, we caught ourselves watching a little bit. Like we watched the game. We were watching when someone took a shot. Instead of crashing, we were watching. When they took a shot or they did something a little bit different on defense, we didn’t quite adjust the way we needed to.”

Neither squad logged a basket the final 2:52 of the first half. The offenses came out firing in the third quarter, though. It was a frame that saw both teams shoot north of 55% from the field.

Dickens, who rounded out the night with 20 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to start the quarter. Except then Notre Dame scored eight of the next 10 points. The Fighting Irish were boosted by another old-fashioned 3-point play from Sonia Citron and a traditional triple from Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey.

The Fighting Irish stretched their lead to double digits before Soule netted a couple of jumpers to make it a 47-41 game. That’s when Notre Dame strung together an 8-0 run. Dodson was behind it all. She had six points in that span and even rejected a Dontavia Waggoner layup.

Down, 55-41, BC flipped a switch. Cue the 13-0 surge. Swartz cited her team’s ability to feed the hot hand. And she readily admitted that she wasn’t the only one with the hot hand.

Her and Dickens made up what Swartz called a “really big tag team.”

“She’d hit something, and then I’d hit something.”