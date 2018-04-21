Four-star running back Patrick Garwo announced a top six earlier this month but the Fairless Hills (Pa.) Conwell Egan Catholic star is in a holding pattern for now. He broke down here he stands with each school heading into this spring evaluation period.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"I don't know when I'll start taking more visits or commit," Garwo said. Boston College, Rutgers, and Virginia have been recruiting me the hardest but everybody still talks to me a lot."

Syracuse- "When I was up there earlier in the spring," he said. "The direction their program is going with coach Babers is great. He had a great message and the education there is great. They need a guy to step up at running back and tack over the program."

Boston College- "They've come to my school a lot and shown a lot of interest," he said. "Coach White, coach Leonard, and coach Addazio were great when I was up there for a spring practice. They've built a lot of running backs for the NFL. They do a great of running the ball there and I feel like I could get on the field early there to complement AJ Dillon and take over after him."

Wisconsin- "They are a great running team and school in general," said Garwo. "That's high level football. They run the ball and aren't afraid to play people early. I have a lot of family out there too which helps them a little."

Rutgers- "It's a close school for me and they've shown the most interest out of all the schools," he said. "They were at my school all the time and I talk to them all the time. They need a running back and they're a downhill running team. They want me to come in and play early. They have Raheem Blackshear, who is a great player but is a different running back than I am and they want me to pound it downhill. The difference with Rutgers and Virginia is that those schools really need me and that's big. Coach Omar, coach Erb, coach Ash, coach Nunzio, and Raheem Blackshear are the guys I talk to a lot at Rutgers."

Virginia- "The believed in me first," Garwo said. "Coach Atuaia has been sincere since. He's my guy and he's close with my family, which is big. I feel needed there. They're losing their running backs next year so they think I could be the guy to come in and take over early."

North Carolina- "Coach Scott is a great guy," he said. "He's been recruiting me and my parents pretty hard. I was down there this spring and it was a great visit. I saw them practice. They have good running backs and I could come help them improve."

RIVALS' REACTION…

It looks like Garwo clearly favors Rutgers, Virginia, and Boston College over the rest of his top six but it won't be easy for him to sort out the rest of his recruitment. Wisconsin is a very attractive destination for him but visits will tell the tale of the rest of Garwo's recruitment.