EagleAction - Temple DT Khris Banks Transfers to BC

More than three years later, Banks is ready to make that commitment again, this time as a transfer. The redshirt sophomore defensive tackle from Temple announced his decision Tuesday night, joining linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley as the second Owl to transfer to BC this offseason.

Khris Banks—a three-star, two-way player from DePaul Catholic in Wayne, New Jersey—decommitted from Boston College in September 2017. Back then, he told NJ.com he felt as if he had made “too early of a decision” in the recruiting process.

Banks is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he played in six games on the two-line of Temple’s defensive tackle depth chart. The Owls (1-6) had their worst season since 2006, but the 6-foot-4, 305-pound DT upped his numbers from the year before, despite the shortened season.

In fact, Banks tallied 18 total tackles this year, three more than he recorded in 2019, as well as 3.0 TFLs and his first career sack. The quarterback takedown came against UCF, where he registered his best Pro Football Focus defensive grade (75.6) of the season.

Banks graded out particularly well in 2019. He had the eighth-highest defensive grade (73.4) on an Owls defense that ranked 54th nationally. Banks logged four quarterback hits and 11 hurries, in addition to batting down three passes, while rotating in for 350 snaps on the season, according to PFF.

He redshirted the 2018 season. Before that, he was a four-year letterman at DePaul Catholic, where he played on both sides of the line and earned all-state, all-county, and all-metro team honors as a junior and senior. Ranked as the 28th-best Class of 2018 player in New Jersey, Banks received a 5.5 Rivals rating and offers from 12 schools, including Virginia, UCF, Rutgers, Marshall, and, of course, BC.

Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley is beefing up BC’s defense through the transfer portal for the second year in a row. Last year, he brought in defensive tackles Chibueze Onwuka (Buffalo) and Luc Bequette (California), defensive end Max Roberts (Maine), and safety Deon Jones (Maryland).

This time around, he’s already recruited defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey (Florida State), Graham-Mobley (Temple), and now Banks, who will indeed call Chestnut Hill home after all.