Had these sent my way on Friday and always enjoy it. In the words of Kosmo Kramer, giddy up.

What will be your access to practices this camp? Just the first 15 mins or so? Will you get to see some scrimmages?



As far as I know, it's the first 30 minutes of practice on Tuesday (usually 9-9:30) which is stretching and a few position drills. Press conferences with players and Haf on Tuesday around 11:15, Zoom with Haf on Wednesday. Game day postgame pressers and then a Zoom with Haf on Sunday, but I usually can't hop on if I'm at Gillette (and we usually get everything we really need postgame anyways). No scrimmages. The more I think about it, I'm also curious if the locker room will be open. It never has been since I started covering them in 2019. I do still get pretty good access with Haf and the staff in terms of coming on The New England Football Show and and willing to talk to us on and off the record at different camps and events, so, I'm not in a position to complain, it is what it is.



Have you guys ever interviewed Coach Rhodes? Hafley raved about him yesterday? Also last season Chudzinski was special assistant to Hafley. This year is Ryan McCarthy and he is also a former head coach. Hearing the players love this guy. Have you guys spoken to him at all? Coaching TE’s With Chudzinski which tells you that position is way more important in this offense. Last two seasons it was a GA Coaching them.



We haven't, but I'm sure he'll be available during in-person Media Day (I think) on 8/21. if not for whatever reason, we'll get him Week 1. As far as McCarthy, we started NEFJ in February of 2020 and didn't really get fully immersed in CT coverage until last year, but I've never interacted with him. I know he went 11-2 his 1st year (2019) and made the FCS playoffs and then it was downhill, but they skipped 2020. Probably struggled recruiting. I'll see if we can get him or at least ask Haf about him.



What true freshman, if any, may have an impact?



Josiah Griffin from SC and Jaedn Skeete from CM came to mind first, probably just because I've seen them so much and they made competition look foolish each time. Josiah's was dominant enough (although, the ACC is much different than MIAA competition obviously) that I think he can earn a spot in the rotation, maybe not a big one, but a role nonetheless. Skeete was an electric athlete and can go up and get it. But, I think he may struggle to see snaps because this group is deep if they're healthy. His teammate at CM Max Tucker might have to have productive snaps at DB if guys need a blow or get hurt. So, i guess I basically could've just said all the kids I covered locally, but I do think Hafley is going to give young guys more of a chance in camp than in previous years. He acknowledged last year after seeing Morehead and Griffin win the game at NC State that he should've trusted Griffin and younger guys earlier. Also, at 6'6 and 254 (probably 260ish now through offseason), I wouldn't be shocked to see Holden Symonds get a crack at making noise at TE. Takacs is obviously the guy and Hafley was high on Franklin in April, but that's a big dude.



Do you think the coaches will rotate then O Lineman, especially early in the season? They now have excellent depth and it was be smart IMO.



100%. It was the second biggest talking point amongst the offensive staff and players behind getting the running game going again during spring ball. After last year's nightmare with having to bring guys over from defense, depth was the biggest focus in the offseason and they have it now.