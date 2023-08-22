CHESTNUT HILL - George Takacs is fully healthy and has lofty goals for the 2023 season.



"I want to be an All-ACC tight end," he said in the end zone following practice on Tuesday morning. "I really want to have the ability to take over games. I want to be THE guy in the offense. That's my goal, that's everyone's goal, right? I'm really going into the season with confidence and high expectations for myself."



That confidence comes from health. Takacs is now fully involved with practices after easing in early on. Now, with his body at 100%, Takacs has loved every bit of this training camp.



"I think it's huge, especially since last year, I was dealing with so much stuff," Takacs acknowledged. "That stuff kind of just piles on. I spent the whole offseason getting healthy and getting my body right. At this point, I'm feeling the best I've ever felt, which is awesome going into year six for me."



Working in a true pro-style offense has been a breath of fresh air for Takacs as well. There's a certain level of production that this team plans on achieving and he should be a big part of it.



"It's been awesome playing in his system," added Takacs. "It's a pro-style system and that's been new for me. He coaches with such a high level of detail, he demands perfection and not in an unfair way. I think it's been making everyone on the team better."



Despite not playing much last season, Takacs believes he and Emmett Morehead have a strong enough connection where Morehead can look to him in the red zone and really, any time he gets moved out of the pocket.



"Obviously, there's room to work since we didn't have camp together (last year), but I just think day-to-day we're building that repertoire and working together and really honing that timing down. I think it's going to be awesome to see."



BC hasn't had a tight end that people have to worry about since Hunter Long. If Takacs can in fact become the guy everyone thought he was when he first joined the Eagles, this offense could score in bunches.