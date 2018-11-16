Taj-Amir Torres’ listed height may have officially shrunk to 5-foot-9, but the senior cornerback has grown considerably since he arrived at Boston College as an unrefined track star out of Amherst Regional.

“He's become a student of the game,” head coach Steve Addazio said. “He always had a great passion and a great work ethic, but I think he's a much more detailed player right now, and I've watched that develop over the years. I'm real proud of Taj.”

During his first two seasons, the former New Hampshire Gazette Track & Field Player of the Year contributed primarily on special teams for the Eagles. But last year, they called upon Torres to step up after Kamrin Moore, who currently plays for the New York Giants, went down with an injury.

In his two starts, Torres recorded a game-clinching pick six against UConn and notched a career-high nine tackles to help BC secure its seventh win at Syracuse. Not bad for a two-star recruit.

“He's one of my favorite guys,” Addazio said. “He has an unbelievable passion for football. He's very tough. He's got a great work ethic. And what I've seen from him is he's taken that and learned how to work on the details of his game, the technique details, the assignment details.”

Torres has carried his clutch playmaking into his senior season, intercepting a pair of passes and breaking up several more in the end zone. After surrendering the his starting corner position to redshirt freshman Brandon Sebastian, Torres has transformed into one of the best slot corners in the country.

When lined up opposite slot receivers, Torres has been the best cover man in the ACC--and it’s not really close. Despite being constantly targeted, he has only allowed 1.2 yards per coverage snap and his PFF grade (82.3) is well above that of his closest in-conference competitor, NC State's Jarius Morehead (75.8).