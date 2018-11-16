Taj-Amir Torres is the best slot corner in the ACC—and it's not close
Taj-Amir Torres’ listed height may have officially shrunk to 5-foot-9, but the senior cornerback has grown considerably since he arrived at Boston College as an unrefined track star out of Amherst Regional.
“He's become a student of the game,” head coach Steve Addazio said. “He always had a great passion and a great work ethic, but I think he's a much more detailed player right now, and I've watched that develop over the years. I'm real proud of Taj.”
During his first two seasons, the former New Hampshire Gazette Track & Field Player of the Year contributed primarily on special teams for the Eagles. But last year, they called upon Torres to step up after Kamrin Moore, who currently plays for the New York Giants, went down with an injury.
In his two starts, Torres recorded a game-clinching pick six against UConn and notched a career-high nine tackles to help BC secure its seventh win at Syracuse. Not bad for a two-star recruit.
“He's one of my favorite guys,” Addazio said. “He has an unbelievable passion for football. He's very tough. He's got a great work ethic. And what I've seen from him is he's taken that and learned how to work on the details of his game, the technique details, the assignment details.”
Torres has carried his clutch playmaking into his senior season, intercepting a pair of passes and breaking up several more in the end zone. After surrendering the his starting corner position to redshirt freshman Brandon Sebastian, Torres has transformed into one of the best slot corners in the country.
When lined up opposite slot receivers, Torres has been the best cover man in the ACC--and it’s not really close. Despite being constantly targeted, he has only allowed 1.2 yards per coverage snap and his PFF grade (82.3) is well above that of his closest in-conference competitor, NC State's Jarius Morehead (75.8).
The ACC leaders in coverage grade when lined up in the slot pic.twitter.com/GuriJLRX5l— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 14, 2018
Overall, through nine weeks of play, Torres was rated as the No. 5 corner in the ACC, in slot situations or otherwise. He consistently ranks among the top five members of the Eagles’ defense, according to PFF.
The only thing missing from his 2018 resume? A pick-six.
Torres has two two interceptions himself this year, both from jumping slant routes from the slot, and each nearly went for a touchdown. His ball-hawking buddies in the defensive backfield, Lukas Denis and Hamp Cheevers, have bragging rights over him as they boast interception returns for touchdowns this year.
“I thought I was gonna have one,” he said after the Temple win, “but I took a shot at the head instead.”
Miami went back to the slant on yet another third down, and Taj-Amir Torres was all over it. The senior cornerback jumps the route and records his second interception of the season. pic.twitter.com/UdX2Vi2nYP— Andy Backstrom (@AndyHeights) October 27, 2018
Torres was also responsible for one of the biggest turning points in the Wake Forest win, halting a 15-play, 86-yard drive with a pass breakup in the back of the end zone. With 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter of a one-possession game, Torres dove to knock the ball loose, preventing a potential go-ahead score and forcing a turnover on downs in the process.
"When Taj[-Amir Torres] broke up that pass, it was a blessing man," said Wyatt Ray, who recorded fours sacks that night.
The only two games in which Torres and the secondary have really struggled were at Purdue and NC State. BC’s top slot corner matched up against against Rondale Moore and Jakobi Meyers, respectively, both of whom may very well be playing on Sundays in a couple years.
A 16-yard Markell Jones run sets the stage for another Rondale Moore touchdown reception. The shifty wideout slips past a Taj-Amir Torres tackle and skips into the end zone. Purdue leads, 20-7. pic.twitter.com/kQ95ciFVFG— Andy Backstrom (@AndyHeights) September 22, 2018
Since then, Torres has been a big part of the defense's midseason turnaround, especially on third downs. At the halfway point, they had allowed opponents to convert on about half of their third down opportunities, but they’ve since brought that conversion rate down to 36 percent—fifth best in the conference. The quick feet and savvy reads of their senior Swiss Army knife has been crucial for a defensive back unit that is still relatively young.
With two games to go and Denis looking healthier, it seems as if there’s only room for more growth from the BC secondary. For Torres, in particular, that may even mean garnering looks at the next level.
As The Ringer’s Danny Kelly wrote a few months ago, "defensive backs who play in the slot are poised to make up the NFL’s next premium position." Scouts are likely keeping their eyes on speedy corners like Torres who can shore up nickelback defenses in an increasingly pass-happy league.