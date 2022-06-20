T'Yana Todd Shows Out in FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Tournament

T'Yana Todd, one of five incoming freshmen, could make that arduous task a bit less daunting. Todd signed with BC earlier this month and just completed an impressive run in the FIBA U18 Women's Americas Tournament.

Boston College women's basketball is going to have to replace four of its top-five scorers from 2021-22 next season.

Todd, a 6-foot guard from Vaughan, Ontario, averaged a tournament-high 15.2 points per game while leading Canada to a silver medal. She also logged three rebounds a contest and posted a 45.7% clip from downtown en route to being named to the tournament's All-Star 5 Team.

"T'Yana has great instincts, and her speed and smooth shot will allow her to be a versatile scorer in our fast-paced system," said BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee in a BC Athletics statement on June 14.

"She has the size and athleticism to make a big impact on both ends of the floor. Playing for IMG Academy and Become One AAU organization and most recently representing Team Canada in the U18 Nationals has allowed her to compete and excel at the highest level. She is a competitor that is used to winning. I am eager to see her grow as a player and expect her to be a major contributor to our program."

As Bernabei-McNamee mentioned, Todd spent the final leg of her high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It was there that she became a 2022 McDonald's All-America, in addition to receiving a John Lucas Top 160 invite.

Arguably her most impressive outing in the FIBA U18 Americas Tournament was a 17-point outing in a win over Argentina in group play. She chipped in seven boards, three steals and one assist as well. All in just 18 minutes of action.

Todd is part of a 2022 class that also includes Kayla Lezama, Ava McGee, Ally Carman, and Taina Mair.