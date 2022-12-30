With no Boston College ties in my family, I may have severely underestimated just how discouraged fans are after the 2022 season.

On Thursday, I threw up a post asking people to fire away their best moments of 2022 for this piece. Having been at most of the games, I know it was bad, but surely some folks would be able to find some light in the darkness, right?

The Eagles’ 3-9 year was obviously tough to watch, but the amount of injuries that soon forced many young guys into roles they simply weren’t physically ready for would have to soften the blow, right? Is that an excuse? Yes, but it’s also just the fact and the main reason why things were so ugly.

Well, I was wrong. Responses were not pleasant to say the least (some were pretty damn funny though), so here are my Top 3 with an eye on 2023…

3.) MAHOGANY ANNOUNCES HIS RETURN

Alright, so I know it must’ve been REALLY bad if I’ve got to use a moment from like three weeks ago, but this really is one of the biggest developments for the program. After missing the entire season, Mahogany’s commitment to return just immediately settles everything down on the offensive line. His veteran presence with the young guys that now have a full year of experience under their belt can’t be overstated. No one has to do more than they’re capable of when you’ve got an All-Acc teammate alongside you in the trenches.There was a little bit of doubt whether Mahogany would return just based on the transfer portal scene these days, but if he has first round NFL Draft aspirations, it behooves both him and the team for a monster year. This arguably could have been No. 1 on this mini list from an impact and technicality stand point.

2.) ZAY FLOWERS SETS THE ALL-TIME BC TOUCHDOWN RECORD - AMONG OTHERS

The Syracuse game was almost a fitting end to the ugly year, but more history was made at the end of the game. With a closing-seconds touchdown from Emmett Morehead, Flowers became BC’s all-time touchdowns leader with 29. Zay was clearly emotional, and even bent down and appeared to make a signature of his name on the Alumni Stadium turf with his finger. The overall product may have been difficult to watch at times, but Flowers closed out his career the only way he could, by playing and playing at an elite level.

In a day and age where guys are sitting out bowl games left and right to prepare for the NFL Draft, Flowers finished his commitment to the program all the way to the final seconds against the Orange. The final touchdown and Flowers’ overall achievements while grinding it out on a losing team shouldn’t be forgotten any time soon. If nothing else, fans can say they watched one of the best to ever do it at the Heights before his NFL career takes off.

1.) MOREHEAD LEADS COMEBACK WIN, UPSETS NO. 16 NC STATE ON THE ROAD

It was tough to even come up with three, but the obvious one came on November 12, 2022. With NC State trying to set the school record for most consecutive home wins - on senior day - the young gunslinger Emmett Morehead led a game-winning TD drive that ended with another young phenom Joe Griffin hauling in the game winner for the 21-20 shocker. That drive alone showed BC fans that the future may be bright with Morehead leading the way. Weeks later when Phil Jurkovec transferred to Pitt, it officially became Morehead’s job, unless he’s stunningly beat out by someone in camp.

Either way, that drive provided a glimmer of hope of what could be when looking ahead to 2023. That drive and game showcased other young guys like Dino Tomlin and Alex Broome as well, which made it the easy choice for best moment of the year. It was the program’s first win over a Top-20 team in way-too-long, and ultimately should be a huge confidence boost, even if things did end poorly after that.