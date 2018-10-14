"The best thing about last year was I got the experience, so this year I know what to expect," Mitchell said. "You hear everything about how hard it's gonna be, but it's different when you see it firsthand."

It wasn't always pretty early, but the 6-foot-8 forward eventually developed into the perfect do-it-all complement to BC's explosive backcourt. Not to mention he was on the court for over 35 minutes a game in conference play—one of only four ACC players to log 1,000 minutes of action—mostly out of necessity because the Eagles had no depth.

When Deontae Hawkins went down in late November with a season-ending knee injury, Steffon Mitchell was thrown into the fire as a freshman.

There was only one tool missing from Mitchell's basketball Swiss army knife: shooting. The lefty shot 27.5 percent from 3-point range and just 52.1 percent from the line during his rookie season.

"I worked a lot this offseason on shooting, driving the ball, finishing," he said. "I really worked on my offensive game a lot. I think my offensive role will expand, but I'll still be crashing the boards, playing defense, stuff like that."

Last year, despite a low usage rate of 11.3 percent, Mitchell showed flashes of his perimeter prowess. During a four-game stretch early in ACC play, he shot over 35 percent from beyond the arc and scored in double digits each time.

Adding that element to his game opens up pick-and-pop potential with Ky Bowman and means that BC has four starters who are capable outside shooters. It is just practice, but Mitchell has already demonstrated a noticeable improvement in his 3-point shot.

"The one thing I learned a lot last year from Jerome was: you can't get too high, you can't get too low," Mitchell said. "And I think, last year, that's what cost me a little bit shooting-wise. But this year that won't happen again."

Even with less-than-stellar shooting numbers, his first-year resume reads like that of a veteran. In conference play, he averaged 7.7 rebounds, 6.1 points, 2.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, one steal, and an assist-to-turnover ratio of over 2.5, best on the team. That's given him the confidence in his sophomore campaign to step up as a leader on a young squad.

"I've always been vocal, but this year since we do have more new guys, I've been more vocal," Mitchell said. "Because I did play a lot last year, I see a lot of things on defense so I can yell at people where to go."

Plus, Mitchell commands a level of respect among teammates. It's hard not to listen to somebody who's diving across the floor or soaring for offensive rebounds left and right.

"I'm trying to get as many offensive rebounds as I can get, defensive rebounds too," he said. "If the ball's up there, I'm gonna go get it."