Can the Eagles make it six straight? While The Path became a bit more narrow on Thursday night thanks to Louisville's win over UVA, it's still there. If BC can get win No. 7 it'll only add to the sudden groundswell of support for the program.

Here's what Kevin Stone and Justin Rowland think about the matchup and how things might play out.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be optimistic about this game?

Justin Rowland: It's pretty simple for me. BC has a ton to play for and VT is coming off a huge defeat. Until Boston College loses a game I'm inclined to roll with them, especially considering they have established themselves as clearly better than the bottom half of the league on the basis of these outcomes and just learning how to win games and play situational football.

Kevin Stone: Same reason as last week for me, momentum. No matter how ugly it might look, this team is continuing to wear teams down in the fourth quarter with its dominant offensive line and plethora of RB's. Robichaux and Broome should both be back this week and Andre Hines has suddenly emerged as a dependable back. Plus, when you have Castellanos under center, you've got a chance against anyone as long as he doesn't turn the ball over. AND the secondary is starting to become a bunch of ball hawks. Contributions are coming from all over the place and confidence hasn't been this high inside the locker room in a long, long time.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be concerned?

Rowland: The problem is its difficult to read too much into any week. VT was blown out by Rutgers this year and started 1-3. Then they wiped out Pitt. They handled Wake and Syracuse just before losing to Louisville. So I really think just about anything could happen from VT's perspective. Kyron Drones isn't going to light up many teams through the air but BC will have to watch out for the QB run game. The Hokies have good skill players and that means explosives are on the table.

Stone: The decision making from Castellanos and a slow start. Now, I know V-Tech isn't really a team BC will "play down" to since they're both in similar spots, but with all the momentum and positive energy on their side, it'll be alarming if BC starts slow again. This game of all games should be BC's best start of the year. My only worry is that they stumble out of the gates again and let the Hokies hang around early. Castellanos needs to make sure he's not giving VT points with bad decisions too. Still needs work as an overall QB even if he is the most athletic QB this team has had in years and years.

What's your pick for the game and who will be BC's MVP?

Rowland: BC continues to roll, 30-20, this team keeps trending toward a possibly very interesting bowl game. VT's run defense has been wild this year. They have held three teams to 38 yards or less but have given up 200+ yards in five games. It's an opportunity for BC to have a big day on the ground in my mind. Robichaux finds the end zone twice but the OL gets the game ball.

Stone: I just can't pick against them right now. The momentum is too much and having spoken to players and coaches during the week, the hunger for so much more is real. I think the 'gold out' sparks the Eagles to a fast start and they never look back. 34-17 BC. Castellanos is MVP with his best overall performance yet. 150 yards rushing, 250 passing, four total TD's.