Boston College looks to show the Louisville debacle was just a bad day and get its first ACC win against Virginia. To say the Eagles need this one in the worst way is a massive understatement.

Justin Rowland and Kevin Stone offer their takes on the game:

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be optimistic about this game?

Rowland: The main reason is the opposition. As bad as Boston College fans know the season has been for the Eagles, it has been even worse for the Wahoos. Virginia may be the worst Power Five team in college football this year. They certainly appear to be one of them. They've been outgained by 17 PPG on average and have been outgained by a full yard per play by opponents. They have thrown more picks than touchdowns and barely average two yards per carry. The BC offense may be the best unit in the game on paper. The team also has to have a backs against the wall, now or never mentality, but then again, UVA may be in that position too.

Stone: Well, Virginia is 0-4 and have struggled just as much, if not more than BC. The Eagles should have more talent on offense while defense is still a big question mark. Family Weekend at Alumni should produce a decent crowd too. Other than that, it's hard to find a reason why this game won't at least be close given what we've seen so far. I guess Castellanos would be my other answer, he should unquestionably be the best player on the field.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Rowland: As bad as Virginia has been, Boston College has been bad enough in enough parts of the game that you can't take anything for granted. I think if you look at how Virginia's season has played out, there's really nothing impressive but they might have played their best game of the season last week. At least up there with the close loss to JMU. All that means is that as bad as things are, the staff hasn't lost the team. They just aren't a good team, but if they come in on a mission they can definitely pull the win.

Stone: Everything at this point. We simply don't know which Eagles team is going to show up. The one that pushed FSU to the brink, or the one that barely beat Holy Cross and lost in ugly fashion to NIU and Louisville. The penalties did get cleaned up a bit last weekend, but it got over shadowed by Louisville's beat down. Linebacker depth and the secondary continue to be major concerns as well.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome and who will be the Eagles' MVP?

Rowland: Castellanos continues to put up numbers and Boston College wins 35-27. I think they'll get a lead and hold on. I do have to say I'm a little surprised that BC is only a 3.5-point favorite with the game being at home, so I'd call for them to cover as well. But nothing would surprise me at this point.

Stone: So, it's pretty clear I'm a Hafley guy. I can't imagine he's lost the team enough where they lay an egg at home against an inferior Virginia team. I'm taking the Eagles 27-17 because I do have faith in this offense continuing to put up points. It's just a matter of whether or not the D holds up its end after last week's nightmare performance. As far as MVP, the only answer every week at this point is Castellanos until others show he doesn't have to carry them on his back.