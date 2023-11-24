Well, this is it. The regular season finale.BC fans get to keep the Thanksgiving party going through the afternoon on Friday with a rare game the day after the holiday. It's Senior Day and really, one last chance for the Eagles to have a good year instead of a "meh" one. 7-5 looks and sounds a lot better than 6-6 and seven wins MIGHT just get them to a bowl more respectable than the useless one at Fenway.Here's what Justin and Kevin believe could happen when old rival Miami visits for the first time in a long time...

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be optimistic about this game?

Justin Rowland: The biggest reason for optimism has been the unpredictability of play in many ACC games this year. Teams can look one way one week and completely different the next. We have certainly seen that tendency for Boston College this year. Miami has also not been immune to this phenomenon.

Kevin Stone: How quickly things can change. I struggled to come up with anything here because I still think Castellanos is more injured than we know and it's limiting his ability to get away from pressure or break off long designed runs. Ultimately, I decided on the spot. Noon kick off, pretty chilly temps, seniors wanting to go out strong and a Miami team that has as much to play for as BC does. If BC can establish the running game - I'm talking 30 carries from Robichaux and just absolutely crush clock - I think you can get the Hurricanes to quit a bit in the second half. If BC starts slow again, this might be a long day for a very depleted, inexperienced secondary.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be concerned?

Rowland: Miami is only a 6-5 football team! If you're worried about the talent disparity or can't get past it, remember that this team has lost to NC State by two scores, lost to UNC by two scores, lost to Georgia Tech, and is now riding a three-game losing streak. A team that hasn't been more consistent at winning simply isn't one that should be feared.

Stone: Everything. Injuries, lack of momentum and a Miami team that absolutely has more talent than BC does right now. The secondary is what really scares me as I stated above. There's just too many guys getting D1 reps that really haven't gotten regular playing time yet. The Elijah Jones thing (it's bad. Heard some stuff recently. Good decision by Hafley) is bigger than any other, but Batson being injured and questionable doesn't help either. The D-line hasn't met expectations and with Sillah out it's hard to imagine they magically find that pass rush in the last regular season game tomorrow. Castellanos has shown flashes of what he can be, but he's not a complete QB either and if he hands Miami a couple of extra possessions with bad picks, it'll be a long day.

What's your pick for the game and who will be BC's MVP?

Rowland: Robichaux is probably my pick, maybe he'll find paydirt a couple of times on the ground, but based on the whole season results I do think Miami is the superior team and wins it by a couple of scores, 30-20.

Stone: Well, if they win, I think it'll be Robichaux. Unfortunately, I've come to realize this team just doesn't have a lot of talent, they've beaten a lot of bad teams and momentum isn't just something you can pick up again immediately. They'll have time to ramp it up before whatever bowl they play in, but I've got Miami here 27-13.