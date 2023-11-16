What a difference a week makes. With 'path' talk dominating the discussion leading into the V-Tech game, it's now turned to 'will BC lose out and end up in the Fenway Bowl?' This game against Pitt is huge to build some momentum heading into the finale with Miami and to keep hope for an eight-win season alive. Here's what Kevin Stone and Justin Rowland think about the matchup and how things might play out.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be optimistic about this game?

Justin Rowland: With the exception of Pitt's win against Louisville, there's not much to worry about when you look at what the Panthers have been to this point in the season. There have been a lot of ACC teams capable of jumping up and winning a game they weren't expected to, but one of the league's most consistent themes this year has been Pitt struggling.

Kevin Stone: The Panthers shouldn't scare anyone offensively and even with Elijah Jones out, this secondary shouldn't be pushed to its limits very much. I also think this is a night where the D-line can rack up some numbers, even with Sillah out as well. Kye Robichaux should be back for the offense which obviously makes a huge difference and even though is decision making still isn't great and his arm isn't great, Castellanos should still be the best player on the field for either team.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be concerned?

Rowland: Pitt has demonstrated the ability to rise up, at home, and play above its usual ability. We saw that when they knocked off Louisville, now ranked No. 9, 38-21 in a game last month. In fact, that was almost exactly one month ago. And we saw last week that Boston College is not as good a team as you typically would think of when a team is riding a long regular season win streak. So as we've said all year in these predictions, BC might be the best bet, but they haven't been good enough to take it for granted. Its not a chip shot. It's also Senior Night so you know a lot of Pitt players will have much to play for, especially with no bowl game this year.

Stone: Injuries, Injuries and more injuries. The list of guys that's out for the year continues to grow and the depth is going to be tested these last two weeks and into whatever bowl game BC gets. I'm also worried about the short week and yet another slow start for this team. This is a tough spot for any road team against a Pitt team that will probably throw everything but the kitchen sink at BC to try and get one more signature win in what's been an ugly year.

What's your pick for the game and who will be BC's MVP?

Rowland: BC 27, Pitt 24. I don't think you can read anything into last week and project ahead to this week. Boston College might not have been as good as you typically think of when a team is on a pretty long regular season win streak in the middle of the season, but they aren't as bad as they played last week. Castellanos has 300 yards of total offense.

Stone: I have a feeling this one is sloppy and low-scoring, but BC finds a way late on a field goal from Liam Connor. 16-13 final and Dino Tomlin ends up as MVP with a big catch on the final drive to set up the game winning field goal.