Coming off the bye week at 3-3, BC has a chance to build some real momentum if they can get a win against a good Georgia Tech team that recently upset Miami. Kevin and Justin give there predictions on what could happen...

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be optimistic about the game?

Rowland: The Yellow Jackets have some clear vulnerabilities. They give up 29 PPG on the season so the BC offense should be able to make some headway. As I mentioned earlier in the week, Jaxson Dart had a great running game against GT so that's an opening. The Georgia Tech defense has been one of the nation's worst when it comes to getting off the field on third down.

Stone: Well, the run game appears to be back to BC standards and the electric QB BC hasn't had in years is a true game changer. If this team can continue owning teams on the ground like it did the last two games while sprinkling in deep shots on play action this offense can become electric. Defensively, it seems like the D-line has been completely let loose when it comes to rushing the passer. It''s the most talented unit on that side by far and if they can become a group of game wreckers, look out.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Rowland: Georgia Tech is capable of scoring. The Yellow Jackets average 30.8 PPG and Haynes King is having a good season (62.3%, 1,631 yards, 16 TD, 6 INT). That should continue against the Eagles. Georgia Tech is +3 in turnover margin on the year and BC is -1.

Stone: Linebackers and secondary. This team is going to score points, but can they avoid shootouts? If the D-line can't get home, that means these guys have to cover longer and I'm just not sure they can. Luckily, there aren't many explosive offenses left on the schedule, but it'd still be nice to see some improvement at the second and third levels.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Rowland: GT 28, BC 24. I think it's a pretty evenly matched game but it's on the road and overall Georgia Tech's season-long outcomes have probably been a bit more impressive than BC's. However, I do think BC will be in the game with a chance to win late.

Stone: Taking BC 27-17. I'm fully bought back in with the running game looking the way it has and the D-line doing what they've done. I also believe in this coaching staff adding more elements to the offense through self scouting during the bye week. I also believe this team can sniff turning this into a special seven or eight (my nine prediction is still alive) win season and this is a chance to springboard them into that run.