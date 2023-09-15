With Florida State set to take on Boston College at the Heights tomorrow, Eagle Action writers Justin Rowland and Kevin Stone break down the matchup and share takes on the game.

What are the main reasons to be optimistic before the matchup?

Justin Rowland: I'll be honest, you have to stretch a little bit. Florida State is nearly a four touchdown favorite. Typically, there are only upsets in one or two games like that in a given college football season. The good news is the game is at Boston College. One other thing is you never know what motivation is going to be like for a team that's a favorite on the level of the Seminoles in this matchup. Florida State really got up for the game against LSU and they kept right on clicking in their second game. Maybe they're due for a lackadaisical and lackluster performance. When Mike Norvell was talking about the game on Monday, he was saying all the right things but you could detect in his tone that part of the challenge might be making sure they're ready to play.

Kevin Stone: Truthfully, there aren't many football reasons. FSU is better at everything. However, I do put a lot of stock into emotional atmospheres and it doesn't get more emotional on game day in Chestnut Hill than Red Bandana Day. Can that juice propel them with an ABC TV audience watching? That's a huge question. Also, FSU has Clemson next week, can BC catch them looking ahead?

What are the main reasons for concern?

Rowland: So, about that 26.5-point line in Florida State's favor. The Seminoles look like a complete team and a true national championship contender. They're big, fast, and athletic up front on defense. They have big, matchup problems on the perimeter. They have one of the nation's more dynamic quarterbacks in the very experienced Jordan Travis. Simply put, this is a team that should expect to win Saturday's game. BC had about as many yards as Holy Cross in a much closer than expected 31-28 win that prompted Jeff Hafley to sound more of an alarm after the game.

Stone: It has to be defensively. BC struggled with Matt Sluka's running ability, how bad can Jordan Travis make them look? Linebacker depth is still a major issue. In the secondary, it's going to be quite a task to handle the size of the FSU receivers. Offensively, I do think BC can put up some points, but I'm not sure they'll be consistent enough to go point for point if it's a shootout.

What's your prediction for the outcome and BC's MVP?

Rowland: Florida State 45, Boston College 24. I'll say that Thomas Castellanos accounts for his share of big plays but it's not enough in the end.

Stone: FSU 27, BC 17. Ultimately, the wind is going to probably play a major factor and should slow FSU down a little while keeping the score down. The problem is, BC has to deal with the same conditions. BC's only shot is most likely running the ball like 40 times, crushing clock and keeping this thing in the teens. With little to no rain but the 25-30 MPH winds, this one is close until FSU pulls away in the fourth. If there's going to be an MVP for the Eagles, give me Kye Robichaux with another stellar performance on the ground.